Could we please skip the part where the entire civilized world gets together and attempts to school Donald Trump in the A-B-C’s of decency?

You know it’s coming. It’s already begun.

Trump’s languid, indifferent, gun-to-his-head response to the Nazi terror attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia yesterday has already drawn widespread criticism because --- well — you know....the President of the United States SHOULD evince a bit of credible distress when American citizens are mowed down in cold blood by rabid, gun-toting white supremacists, zeig heiling their way through the streets of central Virginia.

Don’t ask me why this is so. It’s just that thing we human beings refer to as decency. And if you have to search for the proper words to help some people understand why Trump didn’t reach that simple benchmark yesterday, chances are you’re not going to convince your listeners, anyway.

I, for one, don’t need to hear the world desperately trying to impart the elements of human decency to Donald J. Trump:

“Now, then, Mr. President, repeat after us....Nazis are bad.”

“Some Nazis are bad, but other people are bad, too.”

“No, no, Mr. President, leave that last part out. Just say this: Nazis are bad people.”

“What about Hillary Clinton? Didn’t she sell uranium to bad people and so she’s bad, too?”

“We’re not going to focus on that right now, Mr. President.”

“Well, I think that’s very unfair.”

“How about this. We shouldn’t run people over with cars. Repeat...We shouldn’t run people over with cars....”

“What about if we just run bad people over with cars?”

“That’s not quite the point, Mr. President, it’s not the way we do things in America.”

“Well, I’m here to make sure that the forgotten people who run people over with their cars have their voices heard, too. Isn’t that why I was elected? Did you see how many electoral votes I got?”

No.

Spare me that grotesque parody.

Decency is a tune you cannot teach Donald Trump to sing. You can have him stand before the cameras. You can coach him to make eye contact. You can teach him to whistle out the echoes of a melody of decency through his forever-puckered lips. You can show him how to push through the right amount of air so that sounds come out. You can give him little sing-song A-B-C jingles and try to make him emulate what a normal person would sound like under the horrific circumstances we witnessed yesterday afternoon.

But, in the end, his tune will sound harsh and hollow, like empty winds whining plaintively through the walls of a black cavernous void. What’s the point?

The gutteral torrents of verbal abuse that have come vomiting out of Donald Trump’s mouth in waves of acid hatred have deadened our national soul, but they have all carried the unmistakable ring of sincerity.

The rote and spiritless response we heard from him yesterday conveyed no such earnestness.

If there are people who cannot hear the difference, who just can’t quite muster up the gut-level human emotion needed to distinguish between the two, they, too, could probably use a course in the A-B-C’s of decency (in between their Nazi rallies).

Either way, I don’t need to hear the tone-deaf results of their profane tutelage.

And I don’t need to see the travesty of Donald Trump, propped up once again, like a lukewarm corpse on a farcical stage, trying to correctly ape words of decency which he cannot possibly understand.