The Age of AI and Big Data in Fintech

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data have dominated the conversation around technology advances in the past few years. Fintech companies are integrating these innovations into their businesses in a variety of ways. For example, robo-advisors are playing a key role in advanced trading. Facial recognition technology is allowing consumers to take selfies and have a computer determine their appropriate life insurance coverage. AI is being used to help detect potentially fraudulent behavior.

Many financial institutions implementing AI and Big Data solutions into their companies are finding value in productivity improvement, as well as increased revenue opportunities. Yet despite these advancements, we still have a long way to go before AI is fully integrated into companies’ day-to-day operations. AI requires large amounts of data to control the training of an AI system and many aspects of its functionality, and a lot of companies do not always have sufficient data available. However, this has not dampened interest or investment in the technology. According to CB Insights, more than 250 private companies using AI algorithms across different verticals have been acquired since 2012, with 37 of those acquisitions taking place in Q1 of 2017 alone. Companies realize that AI is not going to be a short-lived trend, it is here to stay.

To remain relevant and competitive in the market, fintech companies need to figure out how to intelligently and effectively leverage AI and Big Data to enhance their business models.

Think Big, But Start Small

Technology is evolving quickly and driving changes within different industries and organizations just as fast. But immediate implementation of new technology systems is often not feasible. Before fully integrating AI capabilities into an entire business, it’s important to take a step back and look at the big picture.

To be strategic about technology investments, companies should first ensure that a digital platform is solving problems and challenges for their business. Avoid building or implementing new technology just because AI and Big Data are current buzzwords. Zero in on processes within your company that need improvement and determine how AI can be a useful tool to impact current challenges.

Test and learn on a smaller scale first. Along the way you may realize there are instances where data is not ready for a computer to interpret. Sometimes the cost may be too high to get data ready to be interpreted by AI in a meaningful way. Starting on a small scale will give you the flexibility to fine tune your company’s approach to implementing AI without wasting money and resources. It also helps build confidence in the value of the AI models. Once you’ve proven the value AI can have for your company, it’s time to start scaling up.

The Future of AI

While AI has made strides in the past few years, the role of human management is and will remain critical. Today, AI is limited to return-based queries. For example, you can ask Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa what the weather is and they’ll respond. What AI systems have not yet been able to do is empathize with real human emotion. The technology is still about two decades away from cracking the code on empathy. Current AI systems are not yet capable of understanding a customer’s frustrations or sadness over life-changing events, and it is not able to offer the appropriate feedback or response to help solve a difficult, real-world problem. While it may take many years, AI will have the capacity to fully recognize and respond to human emotions in the future.

In addition to empathy, AI cannot yet explain how it reaches a decision from its self-learning, self-taught algorithms. There are current research efforts focused on understanding how an artificial mind works and responds to specific questions or situations. Understanding how AI models are reaching decisions will help ensure we are eliminating any potential biases or discrimination. If AI is being used in a job hiring process or financial approval decisions, we need to ensure that people are not being judged on their race, zip code, level of education, etc. Knowing how the artificial mind works will take time to understand, but it will have a greater impact than what people expect.

Finding the Right Balance of Human and Machine

We believe AI will provide the ultimate benefit to fintech companies and clients when it is combined with human touch. In the future, the winners will augment human capabilities with AI, not replace people. By integrating AI thoughtfully, we are changing the experience for clients and providing a more comprehensive financial planning process that is guided by the experience of a trusted financial advisor and AI.