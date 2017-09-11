The AI You Don’t See: Artificial Intelligence Tools That Are Revolutionizing the Way Companies do Business

The advent of human-like robots and virtual assistants may soon revolutionize the working world, but less glamorous forms of artificial intelligence are already having a strong impact on our industries.

Amazon is notable for its high profile AI products—from autonomous delivery drones to its AI assistant, Alexa—but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos emphasized less visible AI projects at Amazon in his latest shareholder letter.

Much of what we do with machine learning happens beneath the surface. Machine learning drives our algorithms for demand forecasting, product search ranking, deals recommendations…and much more. Though less visible, much of the impact of machine learning will be of this type — quietly but meaningfully improving core operations.

During my Eisenhower Fellowship in spring 2017, I discussed the impact of AI on industry, economy, and society with leading policymakers, researchers, business leaders, and investors across the U.S. As the discussions developed, I realized that while most interest lies in the ‘cool and visible’ future products backed by AI, the bigger changes are already happening now, below the surface, in a wide variety of fields and with a high degree of success.

Kyungsang Yu

Tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Facebook have led the movement toward incorporating AI into every part of their companies. They have invested billions in R&D for AI and machine learning algorithms that serve as a backbone to their success, and had been closely guarded secrets. During the course of meetings with these companies, they shared their competitive strategies to open more of their core AI technologies for the purpose of acquiring more data to improve their algorithms.

Thanks to various open-sourced AI technologies, companies outside of the tech sector have also seen the benefits of AI without reinventing the wheel. Businesses that adopt AI may look the same from the outside, but AI dramatically improves their performance inside by transforming their operations to become more autonomous and self-evolving.

In addition to the open AI strategies of tech giants, the rise of new AI-first companies adopting AI in their core business is accelerating such disruptive changes in various industries. They keep improving their businesses with the data that they acquire, and widening the gap between them and their competitors. It is a first-adopter-takes-most game.

The message I heard loud and clear from my meetings with leaders and experts is that we cannot see the real changes that AI is driving now. But the changes are coming sooner than most of us think, and their impact will be bigger than we can imagine. The key question is: How do we prepare for it? Leading businesses shared some key lessons with me:

Clearly define which business goals can be better achieved with AI. Don’t rush into adopting AI just because it is the latest innovation – like some businesses did with ‘Big Data’ or ‘Cloud’ technology. Start with understanding which strategic business challenges to solve first, and determine if AI is the right approach.

Understand the types of data generated in the business, and decide which AI technologies to use. For example, traditional machine learning approaches would perform well when a company owns highly structured data in well-defined databases. If a company owns a large amount of text, image, or audio data, deep learning technologies would be applicable.

Digitize the core business. Core business operations should be digitized to capture and use the data those operations generate as a first step in applying AI. For example, most of the current self-driving cars are electric, because a computer can better capture driving data generated by an electronic control system than by a conventional mechanical control system.

Develop an open innovation strategy. Partnering with outside innovators with solid AI solutions could be an option to accelerate change. Based on challenges and internal capabilities, businesses can decide which areas are most suitable for collaboration.

Hire a change agent. Applying AI to the core business is not easy. It’s like changing a wheel while driving. Hiring a dedicated change agent who both understands the technology and the business’s strategic aims can help drive transformation.

It might take a few more years to enjoy a coffee served by an automated barista at our neighborhood café, but some of the pioneer coffee companies already seek to offer a better and cheaper cup of joe by utilizing more efficient, AI-driven operations.

Flashy AI products that we see every day in the media are just the tip of the iceberg. Businesses can benefit by paying more attention to the larger potential of AI that is currently hiding underneath the surface.