The amazing way transformer oil filtration works

Transformer oil filtration is an important process that enhances the good functioning of Transformers because it helps maintain the temperature in them.

Transformers require filtering and oiling. While they are being utilized, the insulating oil tends to suck moisture and starts working with problems because they get contaminated by particles, aging products, and fibers. Unused oil also gets dirty or polluted as it absorbs particles that are in the barrel where it was stored. The fact that the oil gets dirty makes it lose efficiency, but there’s no doubt that moisture is the main enemy. Transformer oil filtering is a process used to decrease or eliminate particles, moisture, and all dissolved gasses. Three processes enhance the condition of the oil: dehydration, degasification, and filtering. Transformer oil filtration is a procedure that increases the life of transformers.

The need for transformer oil filtration

One of the reasons why Transformers start failing is the bad condition of the oil. Hence the importance of transformer oil filtering. Regular maintenance is important for two reasons: it avoids or postpones the replacement of the transformer and cuts expenses. If a company ignores the importance of transformer oil filtration, it could face the following situations:

Arcing.

Corona discharges.

Overheating. This factor affects the life of the transformer as well as its efficiency.

D efficiency of the insulating oil.

Negative impact on the parameters of the transformer insulating oil that is reflected in the following aspects:

Color Dialectic strength. Acidity. The content of moisture in oil. Voltage breakdown. Failure due to contamination

However, oil can be treated through these three processes:

Drying process to purify oil.

Filtering process to get rid of solid particles

Degassing for reclamation and regeneration

The filtering process consists in filtering transformer oil at 40 degree Celsius. The filtering process makes it possible to eliminate fine particles thanks to the utilization of a filtering device.

The oil is purified through a drying process. The temperature is raised to 90 degrees to obliterate acidic and polar components from the polluted component oil. After that, the transformer oil is degassed under vacuum.

The regeneration or also known as reclamation process is similar to the previous process, but it requires the use of a lot of additives. The additives used are oxidants. This is the best method to regenerate oil because it reduces costs. Although it cuts expenses, regeneration process causes damage to the environment.

Importance of the right for oil transformers