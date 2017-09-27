The New ‘Amazon Nick Lachey’ Translates Sports Talk With Ease

Need a former boy-band heartthrob and reality star to prevent you from looking like a sports-ignorant fool?
The Amazon Nick Lachey is here to dispense jock talk in a pinch because “sometimes Alexa and Echo can’t help.” When someone hits you with some indecipherable chatter about last night’s game, you know where to turn.
“As a big-time sports fan, my angel voice and dreamy blue eyes are the perfect way to deliver you sports knowledge,” the 98 Degrees star says.
If only you were real, Amazon Nick Lachey. We couldn’t wait to hit the water cooler with your on our side.
CONVERSATIONS