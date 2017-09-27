The New ‘Amazon Nick Lachey’ Translates Sports Talk With Ease

Need a former boy-band heartthrob and reality star to prevent you from looking like a sports-ignorant fool?

The Amazon Nick Lachey is here to dispense jock talk in a pinch because “sometimes Alexa and Echo can’t help.” When someone hits you with some indecipherable chatter about last night’s game, you know where to turn.

“As a big-time sports fan, my angel voice and dreamy blue eyes are the perfect way to deliver you sports knowledge,” the 98 Degrees star says.