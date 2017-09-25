The American Music Show Provides Time Capsule of Atlanta Queer Life

What does it mean to be queer and Southern?

The thing about being LGBTQ, is that we lack the traditional institutions to record, preserve, and transmit our history. Who came before us in this community? What are the traditions we hold sacred in queerness? How has life changed for queer people over the decades? Even in the South, we do indeed have a history, identity, and tradition within queer communities; however, we have to seek them out and learn them on our own. Queer identity isn’t something you learn in church or at school. The history of the LGBTQ community has often relied on word of mouth—elders passing it down to the next generation. As queer Southerners, we often have to travel long distances to find pockets of those like us, which makes it even harder to connect with our past. Because of these barriers to our past, each new generation of queer folks reinvents what it means to be like us, and too often we lack the generational memory necessary to form a long-lasting history. Gentrification erases the spaces and memories we share, leaving us a community with a past, but few ways to remember it.

In my search to understand my own history as a gay Southerner, I discovered one of the best archives of queer life in Atlanta—The American Music Show. During the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, Dick Richards, along with Potsy Duncan, James Bond, and Bud Lowry, provided a safe space on Atlanta cable television for alternative artists—too alternative for the alternative scene—to promote their careers and have fun doing it. The American Music Show (TAMS) gave the world the first peek of RuPaul, back when she was just starting out in the underground clubs in Atlanta. TAMS featured performers such as Lady Bunny, Jayne County, John Sex, The Now Explosion, and others who made their mark on queer and mainstream culture. Although TAMS was not explicitly about queer culture, many of the creators of it were, and brought to it a distinctly queer and Southern aesthetic. Videos from TAMS are often a campy take on Church-lady chic. The overwrought decadence of a Versace vision as seen through the oversized glasses of Meemaw on the back of her trailer.

Even though TAMS offers a glimpse into Atlanta's not-too-distant past, the Atlanta Dick Richards captured on video is a world away from the one we see today. RuPaul's midtown home at Juniper and 11 Streets—a ramshackle old house—is now a fitness studio surrounded by high rises. Often, the world of TAMS seems like a surreal hallucination induced by the Southern heat—such as their commercial for a trailer park where “every unit is a double wide and they done fixed up the community room.”

The American Music Show represents a vital part of queer Southern history. Their videos paint a vast portrait of the people and personalities that have made Atlanta a mecca for LGBT people from all over the South. Here are some of my favorites:

Did you know that RuPaul found her calling as a drag performer in Atlanta? This video shows how far RuPaul has come as a performer.

Possibly one of my favorite videos from The American Music show is a National Geographic-esque tour of the gay cruising trails of Piedmont Park. This area is now a bike path:

Jayne County discusses being outed on Phil Donahue as transgender:

As part of the 30th Anniversary of Out On Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival, I am curating an screening dedicated to The American Music Show. My goal is to get today’s generation of young queer Southerners to connect with their history. Several of the videos will show how much Atlanta has changed — for example, Metronome Records (where RuPaul and John Sex had a legendary hair battle) is now a juice bar. I’ve also collaborated with the creators of TAMS to create a ‘zine that each audience member will receive. This ‘zine of archival TAMS photos, stories, and advertisements, will provide a deeper understanding of the show, plus an artifact of queer Southern history that can be taken home and cherished.

"Three Decades of Queer Atlanta - The American Music Show"

Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m.

Landmark Midtown Arts Cinema

931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta

Tickets for Out On Film Screenings can be bought here: http://www.outonfilm.org/tickets