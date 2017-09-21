The American Theater Wing @ 100

You know what they say about show business! At Cipriani 42 Street this week theAmerican Theater Wing celebrated its first 100 years with a great show. Tony Bennett took the stage, to speak the Wing's praises. Broadway stars Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Rebecca Luker, Beth Malone, Natalie Cortez, Howard McGillin, and Santino Fontana performed favorites from Phantom of the Opera, Fun Home, Company, and other Broadway hit musicals. Laura Osneswho will begin a residency at the Café Carlyle this week sang from South Pacific.Taylor Trensch sang from Rent; currently starring in Hello, Dolly!, he will take over the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Heather Headley brought the house down with her rendition of “What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line. Who could possibly follow that act? School of Rock’s bass guitarist Evie Dolan just seized the moment singing “Aquarius” from Hair, and leading the entire group in “Let the Sunshine In.”
The former bank was chockablock with well-wishers. Chairman of the Wing’s Board, David Henry Hwang invited Julie Taymor, who will direct a revival of his play M. Butterfly for Broadway. The exuberant former chairman, costume designer William Ivey Long is currently at work on John Patrick Shanley’s The Portuguese Kid for MTC Theater. He pointed to a group of handsome young men. “This is William Ivey Long,” he asserted introducing his staff. As to the newJohn Patrick Shanley play, “It’s more Moonstuck than Doubt.
A version of this post also appears on Gossip Central
