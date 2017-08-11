The Anatomy of a Slogan

Steve Bannon: So we need to come up with a response to the latest threats from the putz with the bad haircut and small hands.

Donald Trump: (Begins tweeting) That’s FAKE NEWS! And my hands are not small! SAD!

Steve Bannon: Donald, we’re talking about Kim Jong… Wait a minute! This just in! The latest polls show that you have the highest ratings of any president in the history of the world!

Donald Trump: Ok. That’s more like it! Can I tee off now?

Stephen Miller: Anyway, I think it should be something catchy, something that would show the world the devastation that could be catastrophic if they don’t stop focusing on this Russian investigation---err, uh…I mean, that very bad man, Kim Jong.

Steve Bannon: Yeah, something that sends a strong message to the short-fingered vulgarian with the nasty ‘do’ who doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language.

Donald Trump: Fake News Alert! My fingers are not small! They are tremendous fingers! And yuge!

Kelly Anne Conway: Oh look! They’re talking about Donald on Fox News!

Donald Trump: Where? What channel?

Chris Christie: Would anyone care for a beverage? A hot towel?

Ivanka Trump: Can we wrap this up? It’s almost the Sabbath. I’ll say a special barucha that we find the right name to scare the bejeezus out of that little toad with the weird haircut and spindly fingers.

Donald Trump: Ivanka, my heart! Not you too! SAD!

Donald Jr: I’m thinking this may a good time to expand the brand, add a few more prime properties to our portfolio.

Eric Trump: Hey! How about Guam? I heard that prices are way down on properties there!

Chris Christie: Anyone care for a cocktail? I’ve got some pigs in a blanket warming in the oven…

Ivanka Trump: My people have suffered enough. We do not eat treif!

Melania Trump: How about “Shock and Awe?”

Steve Bannon: Let’s run some scary images of post-nuclear mushroom clouds, make some comparisons to the “Bay of Pigs” and…

Ivanka Trump: Uh treif? Sheesh!

Donald Trump: I got it! “Kim Jong, you’re fired!”

Chris Christie: Oh lookie here! I’ve got a nice hot fudge sundae for the president with two scoops!

Donald Trump: With a cherry?

Chris Christie: Of course! Now it’s time for your nap.

Donald Trump: Oooh Vanilla! My favorite!