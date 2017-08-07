The answer is, yes

©Most of us, closer to all of us, pray at some point during the day. In some cases, it might be a strong good morning that we open the day with or a soft good night prayer of gratitude that we pray to close the day out. In others, it’s what I called those “out of nowhere” prayers where life throws you a curve ball and you know you alone can’t handle it. Boss comes to your desk at 2 out of nowhere with a project that has to be done by 5…Oh Lord, please help. You pull up to a red light and out of nowhere, your car, your only car, the one you just paid off, the one you can’t afford to repair…makes a funny noise…Oh God, I need you.

We’ve all done those.

***

My father grew up the son of a Methodist preacher and over the years he has taught me a lot. Hard work, discipline, integrity, self-respect, and respect for others were all taught in some form or fashion under his guidance. But the most profound thing he ever taught me…was how to end my prayer.

Like so many, I would pray, say amen and either say out loud or to myself that, “If it’s God’s will, it will happen”. Well, I made the mistake for lack of a better term of saying that in the presence of my father after he and I had prayed over a life situation. He prayed for me and it was a good one and when we said amen I had no doubt that God had heard that him.

We opened our eyes, smiled and he asked me if I felt better. I said, “Yes if it’s God’s will, it will happen”. I thought I was saying the right thing, sounding all respectful and such…until I heard, “Uh oh”. Those are two words that you never, ever want to hear come out of my old man’s mouth.

My father cocked his head to the side and gave me heartfelt, powerful lecture. He said saying if it’s God’s will might make you sound all important and feel good but when a person says this it’s because “they ain’t got enough faith in what they just prayed for man.”

Then he talked to me about God’s will. He told me how believing in God’s will got him through some tough times; tough times when I was living right there with him but had no idea how tough they were. We talked about tough times when I wasn’t living there and never heard about until that day because his faith covered them. Before we ended he made a point to tell me that whatever God was going to do for me He has already done so, “You don’t have no business questioning His will; it’s your faith that you need to be asking about.”

***

One of you incredible people are going to say a prayer today, maybe a few prayers and walk away thinking that if it’s God’s will, it will happen. Don’t do that, please, don’t do that. The truth to the matter friend is that God has already done His part.

But if you ever find yourself asking if it is God’s will the answer is yes. The bigger question, what you really need to be “asking about” is do you have enough faith to see His will come to pass…