The Arctic: What’s at Stake

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the only refuge designated specifically for wilderness purposes. It’s one of the world’s last untouched wild places-- home to a dizzying array of wildlife uniquely shaped by the extreme environment, picturesque mountains and coastal lagoons, and the Caribou Porcupine herd whose health is tied inextricably to that of the Alaska Native Gwich’in.

It’s also a place we cannot take for granted. The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is facing greater risks than ever before; its sensitive coastal plain could soon be handed over to the oil industry. Congress is poised to include a provision its budget bill that would open the Refuge to drilling, even as the Trump administration quietly moves forward with plans to take the first step toward drilling-- seismic testing in the coastal plain.

Seismic testing would leave its own lasting legacy, as can be seen by the scars still visible today from the brief testing completed in the 1980’s. But drilling would lead to damage on a grand scale-- for the Arctic Refuge, for the people and wildlife who depend on it, and for our climate.

Florian Schulz

Drilling inevitably brings spilling, and a broad industrial complex that would subsume the wild qualities that make the Arctic Refuge so unique. There is no way to drill in this region without damaging the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge, and without harming the Porcupine herd of Caribou that use this area to birth their calves. And new oil and gas drilling, anywhere, will make climate change worse, with far reaching implications from food scarcity for the Gwich’in to extreme weather events around the world.

Alaska is already ground zero for climate change-- warming twice as fast as the rest of the country. Arctic sea ice is retreating, shores are eroding, glaciers are shrinking, permafrost is thawing, and insect outbreaks and wildfires are becoming more common.

Blinded by dollar signs, pro-drilling members of Congress either can’t see, or won’t recognize, the dangerous and lasting consequences of drilling in the Arctic Refuge. Yet, even those dollar signs aren’t real. They’re just fictions of hazy math driven by the corporate polluters who would drill anywhere and everywhere. In fact, unless companies bid 10 times more than they bid on average to drill in the North Slope, drilling in the Arctic Refuge would actually add to our national deficit.

The bottom line is that drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife is a bad idea. It threatens the tremendous cultural and natural value of the Refuge, ignores the realities of the global oil market and dismal track record of the oil industry, and underestimates the broad public support for safeguarding this place.