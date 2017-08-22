The Ark countdown - five sets not to miss + an essential playlist

In a little over a week The Ark will set sail from Barcelona and become Europe’s largest festival at sea. Ninety acts will play over four days, and there are also special events planned for when the ship docks at the legendary island of Ibiza. To get in the mood (even if you’re not one of the 4000 guests attending) here’s a special playlist + five artists on board not to miss.

ARTISTS OF THE ARK PLAYLIST

5 ACTS NOT TO MISS*

1. Axel Boman

Swedish dj/producer guru (and Studio Barnhus member) Axel Boman never disappoints. Boman’s sunrise set with Robag Wruhme as the ship approaches Ibiza is reason enough to stay up all night or get up very early.

2. Masters At Work - If their seven hour set at Sonar this past June is any indication, the party is on the Masters At Work dancefloor. An integral part of the New York City house music scene, only Lil’ Louis Vega and Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez could have a name like Masters At Work and it still be an understatement. Night #3 on The Deep Stage.

3. Cinnaman - Cinnaman’s collaborative EP with Breach, Liberty/Avocado, fuses dark rhythms with bright melodies, and distorting sounds with hypnotic grooves. His style changes so many times in a track it’s hard to categorize it as any one genre. And this freedom from definition is exactly what will make his set so exciting. Night #3 on The Lagoon Stage.

4. Peggy Gou

Berlin based Korean artist Peggy Gou is on the rise. Her move from London to Berlin in order to seriously focus on music has resulted in four solid EP’s and a full booking calendar, including BPM Festival in Portugal and DGTL X Paradise at ADE 2017. Night #3 on The Lagoon Stage

5. elrow - The Spanish brand has become synonymous with the word party, and it has its own stage on board The Ark, at the main pool deck. On The Oasis Stage, the 2016 Mixmag club of the year will recreate its full out uninhibited party vibe.

*Let’s be honest, the line up is fantastic so no matter who you dance to on board, you’re in for a good time.