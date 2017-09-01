The Ark Cruise: Day one coverage + elrow live stream

As I’m writing this, it’s day two of The Ark Cruise, and we are departing from our first port of call, the city of Marseilles in the south of France. The unofficial Ark Crew, a Salvador Dali inspired troop provided by team elrow, are holding drills on the pool deck. Unlike yesterday, the sun is beating down on the four thousand guests, many of whom are sunbathing outside. And the goal of creating Europe’s largest festival at sea (having actually set sail), is already a success.

The ship, the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom the Seas is so massive, if you are not on the pool deck, it’s easy to forget that you’re on a boat. But when it’s 3 am, Sven Väth is behind the decks, and the entire dancefloor rocks abruptly to one side, you quickly remember. It’s moments like this that make the entire experience priceless.

Though forty-four countries are represented on board, a large majority of the guests are from Belgium, or from the BeNeLux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) area. There is a crew/squad of fifty Americans who have also been on Holy Ship (the American festival at sea concept), but for the must part, the elevators and hallways are filled with smiling guests speaking some combination of Dutch, French, and German.

Day one on The Ark (or night one we should call it) got off to a windy start. This unfortunately resulted in the closing of one of the main stages created, The Lagoon. It also made the pool deck a force to be reckoned with. Elrow was in charge of the pool stage, The Oasis, and true to form they came complete with a crew of stilt walkers and actors dressed as monkeys, soldiers, and witch doctors.

But by 11pm, as the ship sailed farther from the coast and the winds grew stronger, the deck began to empty. Around the end of Patrick Topping’s set, water from the pool began to seep onto the makeshift dance floor. Many people began to head downstairs, which was a shame because Dennis Ferrer played an incredible set. From start to finish the sound was groovy, fresh, and forward moving. The few that braved the conditions were in for a huge treat (shout out to the dance party in the jacuzzi). But the poor weather conditions forced yet another floor to close early, just before Marc Maya’s set. Watch yesterday’s live stream of Patrick Topping and Dennis Ferrer below.