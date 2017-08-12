The Art of Coworking for the Tech Start-up in SoHo NYC

In Lower Manhattan NYC, the famous, historical, and traditionally known “art district” neighborhood of “SoHo” is brewing a new kind of artistic creativity it was once known so well for. Although this new creativity bubbling in SoHo has less to do with paint brushes of starving artists and more to do with computer screens and coding of aspiring tech start-up entrepreneurs. In this article you will learn about a movement and one innovative company on a mission to restore the once famous “SoHo vibe” of freedom, opportunity and creativity.

There has been an explosion of new tech start-ups coming out of SoHo and it’s not because of Silicon Valley VC funds. It’s because these tech start-ups are being started in the collaborative environments of a coworking space in NYC. The Soho neighborhood seems to have an edge in Coworking convenience for the new tech entrepreneur needing a cost effective and supportive environment to set them up for success in their endeavors. I believe this is because the spirit of freedom and artistic creativity still exists and is vibrant as ever in SoHo.

What the heck is a Coworking Space?

Wikipedia has a decent explanation of what Co Working is:

“Coworking is a style of work that involves a shared working environment, often an office, and independent activity. Unlike in a typical office environment, those coworking are usually not employed by the same organization. Typically it is attractive to work-at-home professionals, independent contractors, or people who travel frequently who end up working in relative isolation.[1] Coworking is a social gathering of a group of people who are still working independently, but who share values,[2] and who are interested in the synergy that can happen from working with people who value working in the same place alongside each other.[3] Coworking offers a solution to the problem of isolation that many freelancers experience while working at home, while at the same time letting them escape the distractions of home.”

With this explanation of what coworking actually is you can see why it is a natural fit for the Soho neighborhood which still to this day, opposes the stuffy status quo of legacy corporate America.

Why SoHo?

First, for the less familiar, a little history of the SoHo neighborhood. The name SoHo was coined by a famous urban planner named Chester Rapkin and it stands for “South of Houston Street”. It was also rumored to be a reference to the “SoHo” area in London’s West end that had a similar trendy, freedom loving artistic feel.

During the colonial period in the mid 1600’s or so, the area that is now known as SoHo Manhattan was part of a grant of farmland given to freed slaves of the infamous “Dutch West Indies Company” and it was literally the site of the first free Black settlement on Manhattan island. Because of this genesis, the SoHo area was imbued with the spirit of freedom, opportunity and creativity.

The Rise and Decline of the Art district Vibe in SoHo

From the 1960’s until about 2005 SoHo was the haven for artists, Co-op’s, converted lofts and famous Art galleries. Unfortunately due to gentrification and urban redevelopment many of the artists and art galleries have relocated to Chelsea. Since 2005 SoHo started to transform to the land of the upscale boutiques and status quo hipster bars and café’s. It seemed that SoHo lost a bit of it’s charm and original spirit of freedom, creativity and opportunity and had succumb to the homogenized mainstream.

The Restoration of the SoHo Vibe

The good news is that there has been a renaissance to restore the “SoHo Vibe” of freedom, creativity and opportunity. The only difference is with this renaissance is that it is taking the form of young tech entrepreneurs bootstrapping their way to start-up success while leveraging the collaborative coworking environment of The Farm of SoHo.

What is The Farm of SoHo?

The Farm is the innovative coworking company in the heart of SoHo on a mission to restore the “SoHo Vibe”…

From its humble beginnings, The Farm employed a lean methodology in product development. At first glance that may seem paradoxical. In contrast to software development, where new releases are pushed to user devices without imposition, the rigid character of physical space does not traditionally lend itself to continuous modification, adaptation and enhancement.

Of all the challenges the founders of The Farm faced, and there were many considering their coworking space resides in a 120 year old landmarked building, the greatest was mitigating the impact of construction on the 180 entrepreneurs that call The Farm home each and every day.

It was readily apparent that The Farm needed to fabricate a free-standing modular solution, one that can be trucked and assembled on-site rapidly.

The results?

