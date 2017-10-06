The Art of the Blunder: Why Trump Can't Renegotiate the Iran Deal

The unraveling of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the “Iran Nuclear Deal,” would precipitate a self-inflicted crisis. Iran would likely restart its nuclear program and refuse to renegotiate its terms given American erraticism; European allies would question the reliability of an administration willing to throw away a deal that is successfully keeping Iran’s nuclear program at bay; meanwhile Russia and China will not sign onto renewed sanctions, making futile any attempt to impose punitive actions on Iran. The result could mean a stronger Iran and weaker American partnerships. Does the United States not have a sufficient number of problems in the Middle East and enough nuclear brinksmanship with North Korea?

The good news is, Trump’s decision not to certify Iran’s compliance is, practically speaking, meaningless. While it would open the door for Congress to reimpose sanctions, for now, a bipartisan majority recognizes that the deal is working to curb Iran’s nuclear program, that Iran is in compliance, and that new sanctions would lead to the deal’s unraveling. Even Iran recognizes Trump’s threat as bluster, responding to the decertification threat as an internal American matter and expressing no intention to end its own compliance.

Trump himself may not see his action as meaningless, however. He has indicated that decertification would open the door to renegotiating the agreement on terms more favorable to the United States. He is mistaken. It wasn’t threatening rhetoric that brought Iran to the negotiating table under the Obama administration. Rather, it was a long-term, meticulous strategy of imposing multilateral sanctions of increasing severity in conjunction with the P5 countries (U.S., Britain, France, Russia, and China) that forced Iran to cooperate. Once the international community was truly on board with punishing Iran, its economy was effectively crippled.

Why? Sanctions only work if they are universally applied; otherwise, Iran could simply turn to other sources. The Obama administration successfully convinced the powerful countries of the UN Security Council to band together and punish Iran. This time around, without Europe, Russia, and China, American sanctions are at best, worthless, and at worst, a painfully obvious sign that the United States is completely out of step with reality.

Trump is also mistaken in his thinking that he will negotiate a deal that simultaneously prevents Iran from investing in its nuclear program, its missile program, and its unsavory allies in the region. Successful nuclear diplomacy requires focused negotiation that targets the primary threat – nuclear weapons. Attempting to solve all problems in tandem needlessly complicates sensitive arbitration and compromises the likelihood of finding enough common ground to reach agreement. It would be the equivalent of refusing a nuclear deal with North Korea on the basis of the Kim regime’s human rights violations, even if they are shockingly grave.