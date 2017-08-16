The Art Of The Informational Interview

When you don't know what you want to do next, your best bet is to do Informational Interview. An Informational Interview is a casual conversation between someone in a position of presumed power and someone who is not. It’s based on the concept that most people like to hear themselves talk. It’s human nature. Once they speak about themselves to someone who is interested, they feel Seen, Heard and Understood- the 3 main goals of human beings. This results in wanting to help the person who made them feel this way – You!

Here’s a step-by-step guide to Informational Interviews:

1. Make a list of people you know, respect, and have access to. You may like them, but that’s not required.

2. Reach out to each person with an email or phone call requesting an Informational Interview. Here’s a starter script: It's been a while since we last connected; I hope you're well. I’m writing because I’m at a cross roads in my career and believe a quick conversation with you would be helpful. I’ve always respected your leadership style and smart ideas. I'm writing to ask for an informational interview; just a casual conversation to learn more about you and how you ended up where you are. Would you be so kind as to squeeze me in for 30-minute phone call?

3. Google “informational interview questions.” Copy and paste the first 40 you see into a Word doc and then narrow it down to 10 maximum questions that make sense to you. There are dozens of sites and hundreds of questions to choose from.

4. Use the same 10 questions with each interview. This enables you to focus on the conversation. Using the same Qs also makes it easier to look at the information you’ve gained from all your Informational Interviews and compare the answers. Consistency creates the ability to measure results.

5. Have fun! These conversations are pressure-free. You’re researching and learning. Laugh, joke a bit, and take notes.

6. Send a thank you card. Handwritten and email. Maybe even send a great gift if the call was especially substantial.

7. Stay in touch. Contact them once a quarter with a hello and some news about you or that you saw them quoted somewhere or… Be appropriately creative with each person who has been kind enough to give you his or her time. Show gratitude and it’ll come back to you in surprisingly fun ways.