The Art of the Pitch According to Celebrity Salesman Anthony Sullivan

Anthony Sullivan, celebrity pitchman extraordinaire, is the epitome of the American Dream. He made his way from a small town in England to sunny Los Angeles all because he had perfected the art of pitching. He sold mops out of the trunk of his car across America and eventually caught the eye of a TV producer at Home Shopping Network. In his first TV appearance, he sold 5,000 mops in 22 minutes. Most people recognize him as “that OxiClean guy” due to his famous infomercials. He hopes to help people learn the secrets that have given him a dream career in his new book, You Get What You Pitch For: Control Any Situation, Create Fierce Agreement, and Get What you Want In Life.

I interviewed Anthony Sullivan about his life path and was instantly drawn to his magnetic personality and enthusiastic way of speaking. With wit and a repertoire of hilarious and interesting stories, he reminded me how necessary it is for any aspiring entrepreneur to learn the art of the pitch. Here are five takeaways Sullivan taught me that you can incorporate in your daily life.

1. Pitching is an art.

Sullivan told me story after story of how pitching has helped him in every aspect of his life. What resonated with me most was describing this skill as an art. Pitching is a beautiful, creative process to be learned, produced, and expressed. It takes imagination, emotions, and feelings. From selling a product on national television, being seated at an overcrowded restaurant, to forming new relationships- expressing a successful pitch has helped Sullivan create an extraordinary life. It’s not just a business strategy, but also an expression of creativity. Make it fun in order to make it work.

2. Genuine enthusiasm is essential.

You will sell nothing without enthusiasm. It seems obvious, but it’s something many people lack. People may be skeptical of what you’re presenting, but if you approach it with an honest excitement and belief in your product, people tend to lean in. Never forget, that at the end of the day, you’re selling you. Sullivan claimed that he had to have a genuine connection and passion to what he was selling. If people can relate, connect, and believe in your passion, you will succeed.

3. Every encounter matters.

Networking experts across America tend to agree on this one. You never know whom you may encounter. Treat every individual as a potential client, friend, and relationship. For Anthony Sullivan, his big break came after a woman watched his pitch at a local fair. I loved listening to him retell this story as he recounted giving it 100% that day. This stranger proceeded to lead him to his interview at HSN, which eventually launched his career to success.

4. It’s all in the details.

This was one of my favorite parts of my conversation with Sullivan. He described spending hours studying experts in the field after realizing this was his dream. He would watch their mannerisms, punch lines, movements, and voice inflections and then try to embody what they did in his own practice. Sullivan explained that pitching is not one single skill, but rather a combination of techniques. One has to learn how to incorporate and perfect the little things- smiling, humor, handshakes, eye contact, body posture. The best of the best learn by studying the professionals. To become legendary, you must take the time to observe, study and learn. The details are often what differentiate greatness from mediocrity.

5. Don’t let fear stop you.

Sullivan explained to me that the number one reason people avoid pitching is because they are afraid of the word “no”. People are terrified and overwhelmed by the idea of failing. In sales, the upside is so high and the downside is so low. And because of this overwhelming fear, they miss out on creating exceptional experiences and opportunities for themselves. Every great success had to not only sell themselves, but also experience failure on some level. Developing an excellent pitch you are confident in will help you to overcome this fear. By turning this skill into something fun, Sullivan claims it could change your approach to everything in your daily life.