The Attack on World Refugee Day Is a Utopian Assault on China’s Essence

(Yicai Global) June 26 -- Several Chinese media made provocative statements on June 20, World Refugee Day, echoing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

They soon came under fierce attack by Chinese internet public opinion. Chinese people with various political stands no matter left, right or neutral, and both at home and abroad, all hold the same and firm viewpoint. The fierce attack on this issue in Chinese society both domestic and abroad comes down to the problem of the severe damage super-national treatment for foreigners wreaks on China’s social cohesion, which is growing ever more significant, and harbors the risk of subversives to be reckoned with. In addition, the destruction to the society in host countries by refugees is far more severe than that caused by foreigners who go to them through normal exit and entry procedures, and the European refugee crisis since 2015 has offered an example of their lethality to the entire world. Those who would shake China to the root in disregard of reality risk ruining themselves, and countervailing lessons from throughout human history are legion, both at home and abroad.

Per the prerequisite that equal and unobstructed communication flows among social members, and the maintenance of a local mainstream society’s common social rules and existing political authority, a mixed multi-ethnic community can to a degree help activate the economy of this country or this city by building up a wider network with outsiders. If this premise is absent, however, the multi-ethnic pattern will exert extra pressure on public security. In extreme cases, this conflict may lead to secessionist claims. This problem has beset all humans throughout our history. That is why Lebanese-American historian Philip Khuri Hitti concludes in the first chapter of his book The History of Arabs, “That is exactly what happened in in the ancient Near East, whose history is to a certain extent a struggle between the sedentary population already domiciled in the Fertile Crescent and the nomadic Arabians trying to dispossess them. For immigration and colonization are, as has been well said, an attenuated form of invasion.”

From Europe to Kenya and Cote d’Ivoire, instances of the problem of adverse impacts of immigrants on public security and national political and military stability are frequent. In China, instances such as Arab and Persian merchants looting Guangzhou during An Lushan’s Rebellion, and the successive Persian Sepoy Rebellions erupting in Quanzhou (Fujian) under the Shi’ite leader Pu Shougeng, as well as the Kokand (Uzbek) merchants living in South Xinjiang who aided a Muslim rebellion and four invasions from Kokand -- all illustrate how immigrants throughout history have repeatedly defied and betrayed Chinese governments. Similarly, many of the Rohingya refugees China has more recently taken in from Myanmar and accorded favorable treatment are active supporters of and participants in secessionism and terrorism directed at their host, China. Abu Dhar al-Burmi, a Rohingya who has become the Mufti of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), is famous for his fierce anti-China ideas and calls for jihad against Chinese and Chinese enterprises. Also, Muslim economic refugees from South Asia living in Hong Kong also approached the Occupy Central forces who attempted to disturb the social order there, seeking to act as hired roughnecks for those forces. In my former article titled The Risks and Challenges in China’s Current Cross-border Migration Movement (appearing in Frontiers, August 2014), I expounded this issue. As Han people have paid a lot over the three decades of the family planning campaign, advocating the introduction of massive foreign immigration and accepting foreign refugees will arouse a sense of betrayal among China’s masses, and unite them in resistance.

The best way to nip adverse future developments in the bud -- aside from properly controlling the number of permanent residents coming to China, especially those from countries and regions with bad records -- is to give foreigners the similar or the same national treatment as Chinese citizens early on rather than super-national treatment, to inhibit the development of a mindset where endowment with special privileges in the host country is an entitlement.

However, foreigners in China have indeed enjoyed super-national treatment in many respects. Some have violated social morality or even openly fought against Chinese law enforcers. A foreign woman demanded to go to the head of the line in a Wuhan hospital and foreigners mass-attacked a Guangzhou police station twice. We have already seen the dangerous trend of having such foreigners in China, let alone those who actively join in and promote terrorism and separatism activities in China. The significance and value of the Belt and Road initiative are both obvious, and for it to become a milestone in China’s rise is entirely possible with proper planning and implementation. Potential risk factors lurk within the Belt and Road, however, one of which is growing numbers of foreigners in China. Many countries and regions along the Belt and Road have bad reputations. Growing ranks of foreigners from those countries will ratchet up the pressure on public security and complicate the preservation of China’s national unity.

Narrow-minded stubbornness or economic and political expediency prompts individuals and interest groups to strive to introduce and invite foreigners with specific backgrounds with the lure of super-national treatment, regardless of the contributions they have made or will make to China, or the trouble they may cause it. They have even helped ‘illegally entering, illegally residing and illegally working’ foreigners avoid or fight against Chinese law and justice. Certain departments, local governments or cadres have added fuel to the fire, and used public finance resources. Some so-called ‘investment and business attraction projects’ actually seek illegal gains for specific individual or interest groups in China under the guise of attracting business by offering super-national treatment to foreigners with a certain background. The Belt and Road affords them a pretext to compound their egregiousness. Some have even openly claimed that China must be friendly with specific countries and regions to implement the Belt and Road, and dares not to punish their illegal acts. Such statements incite trouble.

The above phenomena have stirred discontent within China, which not only harms their relationship, but also sows dissatisfaction with and alienation from the party and government. If such problems cannot be resolved in time, and initial conflicts and risks cannot be averted, the Belt and Road has a good chance of eliciting large-scale and strong revulsion among China’s society.

In the past, overseas expansion plans were terminated per the axiom that ‘taking care of a trees’ roots is more important than tending to its leaves.’ This has caused the eradication of things, both good and evil, without criticism and triggered more devastating consequences. The Ming Dynasty began with the Han people’s resistance against brutal ethnic discrimination and oppression and aimed to promote stability with a nondiscriminatory policy. Super-national treatment was frequently practiced in foreign relations.

For instance, envoys from foreign countries that came to pay tribute were exempted from duties and rewarded with rich and generous returns, and foreign private traders enjoyed a duty-free policy and their goods were sold at high prices, per records from the Hongwu Emperor’s reign.

In October of the third year of the emperor’s reign, the central secretariat suggested to the emperor, “Korean envoys usually bring private goods when paying tribute, please impose duties on such goods.” The Hongwu Emperor Zhu Yuanzhang replied, “Coming here after an arduous journey from a distant place, they just earn some profit by transiently selling goods. They are not businessmen, so just allow them to trade without levying duties.” (Vol. 57 of Chronicles of Ming Taizu)

In the first month of the 17th year, he issued another order to government bodies stating that any private goods carried by foreign envoys paying tribute would be exempted from duties. (Vol. 159)

Records from the Yongle Emperor’s reign indicate similar events took place then.

Japanese envoys carry swords and spears to sell to our people without permission, and this behavior should be banned, Li Zhigang, head of the Board of Rites suggested in the ninth month of the first year of Yongle Emperor’s reign.

“Foreign countries respect China and pay tribute,” said the emperor, whose temple name was Ming Chengzu. “Envoys make an arduous journey to come here, and they also incur travel expenses on their long journeys, so we can do them a favor by paying them in exchange for their goods. How can it be banned?” (Vol. 22 of Chronicles of Ming Taizong)

The nation of Brunei paid tribute to China and traded pepper with locals and an official applied to the emperor for taxation. “Is banning this business in our best interest?” Ming Chengzu replied. “Foreigners come here for brotherhood, but if we harm their interests, what will be the result? Our dignity will be harmed. So, no tax shall be levied.” (Vol. 23)

The government of Ming Dynasty paid as much as 5,000 copper coins for swords and spears that would have sold for 800 to 1,000 copper coins in Japan, per The History of Cultural Exchange Between China and Japan by Japanese scholar Miyazawa Yasuyuki.

Excellent both in the arts of pen and sword, the Yongle Emperor made extraordinary achievements during his reign. The History of Ming Dynasty praised him highly, saying “The Emperor began to study the art of war when he grew up. He entrenched in areas with favorable geographical advantages such as Youzhou and ancient Yan, and led an army straight into central China and won power from the weak and incompetent Emperor Hui (Zhu Yunwen). He set an example of frugality after his accession to the throne. Regardless of floods or droughts, or morning or evening reports, his sincere admonition was always smooth. He knew his subordinates and put them in the right positions. His emotions and thoughts could be seen clearly. His military strategies were viewed as being as wise as those of the founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang. He led several expeditions and successfully eliminated the Yuan forces from deserts in northern China. His prestige and virtue spread far and wide in his later years, winning obedience from the surrounding countries. A total of thirty countries, with wide geographical distribution far exceeding that of the Han and Tang Dynasties, paid tribute to China. What a mighty and extraordinary hero Yongle Emperor was, and what a success he made!”

Zheng He’s voyage to the West under the Ming Dynasty’s rule was a major international navigation feat. Had such voyaging continued for a long time, China would not have missed the historical opportunity of great geographical discovery, and the world’s history would have been different. Unfortunately, after Zheng died, voyages to the West under the overseas expansion plan were completely abandoned for various reasons, including that the super-national treatment burdened and troubled Chinese.

The Hongwu Emperor and the Yongle Emperor both achieved great things. They were aware of the effects that the super-national treatment had on their countrymen. To reduce financial burdens, the Ming court limited the number and scale of foreign tribute envoys. In the 13th year of Hongwu reign, the Ming court issued an instrument to the King of Java accusing him of “seeking benefit by sending envoys to pay a tribute to China.”

The domestic burden caused by the implementation of large-scale overseas expansion during the reign of the Yongle Emperor and the super-national treatment aroused disagreement among the courtiers. The voyage to the West became a failed project that consumed a lot of the nation’s wealth, but was not beneficial to the people’s livelihood. It was constantly attacked by the civil servants of the Ming dynasty, who were full of diligence and patriotism, even at the risk of their lives. Civil servants argued with the Yongle Emperor face-to-face during his reign, criticizing tribute trade and voyages to the West “as projects that needlessly consumed lots of taxpayer resources.”

After the Yongle Emperor died, Liu Daxia, a director-level cadre with the Department of War remembered for his honesty and integrity, risked his life to destroy all the data accumulated by Zheng He during his voyage to the West, including charts and information about astronomical phenomena and geography, which led to the Chenghua Emperor giving up on his plan to restart the voyage to the West.

Liu’s move was praised by the people at that time and official historians in the Ming and Qing Dynasties labeled it an act of loyalty to the emperor and loving to the people. It was called “a good deed to the doer’s credit in the next world” by Minister of War Xiang Zhong, Liu’s immediate superior. However, throughout history, China paid a heavy price for it. What would the result be if the biased tendency to give foreigners super-national treatment was not arrested to prevent some from enjoying super-national treatment and taking advantage of the Belt and Road initiative?

The author Mei Xinyu is a researcher at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s China Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.