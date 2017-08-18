The Aug. 21st SOLAR ECLIPSE: Here is How it May Change Your Life!

The great total Solar Eclipse of August 21, 2017 will occur at 28°52’ in the sign of Leo at exactly 2:30 p.m. EST. The last time a similar eclipse crossed the US was in 1918. Its path will black out the entire midsection of the USA. According to Space.com,

“People in the United States will see the sun disappear behind the moon, turning daylight into twilight, causing the temperature to drop rapidly and revealing the massive streamers of light streaking through the sky around the silhouette of the moon.” Everyone in North America and parts of South America, Africa and Europe, including the UK—will see at least a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers only a part of the sun.

If you are planning on viewing it, make sure to listen to this safety video to avoid damaging your eyes.

But the big questions most people will be asking themselves are—what is the big deal about a solar eclipse and how will this eclipse affect me?

What is the Big Deal About a Solar Eclipse?

This one occurs in the sign of Leo, which is the Latin word for lion, the animal we all associate with power, strength and bravery. So, this eclipse will give you the opportunity to courageously discover your life purpose—the parts of you that give you the unique creative self-expression that brings fulfillment to your life.

Eclipses typically are times when life-changing events occur in your life, such as an engagement or marriage, a birth of a baby. Or, in your work life—it may bring a promotion, a change of career or a career breakthrough. It can also be a time when someone finally starts a new business. Other events can also occur such as having an opportunity occur for exciting long distance travel, the sale or purchase of a house, a move to a new home across the country or to a foreign country. For some people this is a time when they decide to buy a new family pet; and, for others it can be a time when they start their studies, begin school or graduate college.

Look for a major event to occur that is a major turning point in your life that you will long remember and associate with August 21, 2017. Of course, it’s also possible that nothing big happens to you directly, but instead the big event happens to those close to you such as family and friends.

Solar eclipses can also be times of endings so something new can begin (as mentioned in the many events just described). That brings us to answer the question of how this eclipse may affect you based on your horoscope sign.

How Will This Solar Eclipse Affect Us?

This eclipse will affect everyone, (especially those who have natal planets within five degrees of 29° Leo). To find out how this solar eclipse may affect you and what it means to your life, look at which house of your horoscope—29° of Leo falls. If you don’t know, use the Free Transit Calculator listed at the end of this article to find out. Please NOTE: that after you see Your Transits, make sure to “scroll” down all the way to the bottom of the page where you will see all 12 Houses of your Horoscope. Look for the House ruled by Leo.

For example, suppose Leo rules the 11th house of your horoscope. Since the Solar eclipse is at 29° Leo, that means that the Sun falls into your 11th house of hopes, wishes and friends. Then, look below at the 11th house interpretation of how this eclipse may affect you. NOTE: If you do not see Leo ruling a House, then assume it will fall into the House between Cancer and Virgo.

1st House (aka Ascendant) This house concerns your personality and appearance.

This eclipse may mark the time when you take charge of your life and find new ways to improve yourself in some way. Is this when you finally take a study course to improve your intellect or finish your degree? Or, will you join a gym and commit to working out with a trainer to get into better shape? This is an excellent time to see a therapist to investigate your personality and how your behavior has affected your relationships.

2nd House This house concerns your money, possessions and values.

This eclipse may mark a time you become more clear on your ideals and what is important for you to feel true to your values. Are you making a lot of money, but in a job you really do not enjoy? If so, now may be when you decide you should find a new one. Is there a possession you really want like that fancy new convertible? Or, are their possessions you are ready to give away because they no longer have value to the life you want to lead? This is an excellent time to develop that special talent that brings joy to your life.

3rd House This house concerns your communications, intellect and neighbors.

Does your communication style help you or hurt you? How does it affect the decisions you need to make at work, home, play, and in your relationships? How does your mind work? What does your intellect say about you? How can you improve it? This eclipse may bring you answer to these questions and motivate you to go back to school or to study a new language or take a Dale Carnegie course on “How to Make Friends and Influence People.” This may be when you finally reach out and get to know a neighbor you’ve only waived “hello” to over the past year.

4th House This house concerns your family and home.

What impact has your family had on your life and beliefs? What kind of family do you want? When should you buy a home? Is real estate a fortunate area for you to invest in? What do you need in your life to feel more emotionally secure? This eclipse could be when you finally decide to buy a home or just decorate the one you are already living in. Now could be when you finally make that move to another state. You may want to become a mother (or parent) and have a child to start your own family.

5th House This house concerns romance and creativity.

This eclipse can finally bring a loving romance into your life with a romantic partner you find exciting. Or, you may decide to put your social life on steroids by joining an Internet dating site to meet someone knew. If you are a creative person, this is an ideal time when you can enhance your self-expression by taking an arts and crafts course or joining a volleyball team to have fun. This house rules gambling, so you may finally be ready to take the risk to do something you’ve never done before.

6th House This house concerns health and work.

How about your health? This eclipse may finally be the catalyst that will cause you to take steps to heal yourself if you’ve been sick or injured. What kind of work do you enjoy doing? What type of people would you most enjoy working? This is a time when the perfect job opportunity may be presented to you. Or, you may get that special promotion that gives you a greater chance to advance in your company and develop your talents. This house rules pets. So, the eclipse could finally motivate you to buy that special pet you’ve talked about getting for some time.

7th House This house concerns personal relationships (marriage and partnerships).

What kind of partner are you seeking to marry or be in a committed relationship? This eclipse may bring you a relationship that could lead to marriage. Or, if you are already in a partnership, now is when you are ready for a commitment to be together for life. If you are thinking of going into business with a partner, this may be the perfect time to choose a business partner who will be compatible with you. This may be the exact time when you will actually decide to marry. Or, you may decide to divorce because it’s clear your marriage is over and you want to be in a more satisfying relationship.

8th House This house concerns sex, investments and transformation.

What about your sex life? Do you yearn for the deep sexual connection which soul mates share, or do you need the excitement of serial affairs? This eclipse could bring you a person you feel deep passion for, either for a special relationship forever or just for now. Since this house rules investments—you may be presented with a great investment opportunity that will change your life and make you wealthy. This may mark the time when you are ready to transform your personality through profound personal development work of some sort.

9th House This house concerns travel, education and philosophy.

Do you enjoy foreign travel? Should you go back to school and get an advanced degree? Do you want to publish a book? What is your philosophy? Are you interested in taking a spiritual journey? This eclipse may bring you an opportunity to live abroad or a chance to go back to college to finish your degree. If you are a writer, now is when you may get a burning desire to write an exciting novel that lives within you. This is the ideal time for a meditative retreat that allows you to take a peaceful spiritual journey.

10th House This house concerns career and status.

Are you happy with your career? If it is not fulfilling, the eclipse may mark the time when you finally take steps to make a change to a new one. Now is when you may finally be given that promotion that makes you a manager instead of just a staff person. If you’ve longed to go into your own business, you may now find the capital and resources necessary to start your dream business. If status is important to you, this may be time when you join that exclusive country club where you hob-knob with other elites.

11th House This house concerns friendship, hopes and wishes.

Are you lonely because you don’t have friends? Or, will you finally realize that the friends you have no longer fit the person you have become? If so, this is the ideal time to join social and professional organizations where you can make new contacts and meet new people who will be wonderful friends that help you grow and evolve. This eclipse may be the catalyst for you to create new hopes and wishes for your future, and to let go of ones that are no longer realistic to achieve. If you are interested in doing humanitarian work to make a difference, the eclipse may bring you a fulfilling opportunity to do volunteer work where you truly make a difference.

12th House This house concerns psychology and secrets.

Would you like to have a greater self-understanding of yourself and the spiritual side of your life? This eclipse may bring the perfect opportunity for you to spend time in solitude meditating or planning a trip to a far-away spiritual destination like India. Are you curious to explore more about your psychological make-up? What is there about your personality that everyone else knows except you? Are there any psychic wounds or hidden secrets that are in the way of your happiness? If you face depression, how can you successfully combat it? This eclipse may bring a person into your life who can enlighten or heal you. Or, you may finally decide to seek one out.

If you want to know what house this Solar Eclipse in Leo—falls in your Horoscope, go to the Free Transit Calculator and enter your birth date. It will compute your personal transits for 2017 and the planets in your birth chart. NOTE: Then, scroll all the way down (past where it says: Your Transits) to the bottom of the page and you will see the houses in your horoscope. One of them will be ruled by Leo. That is where the Solar Eclipse will fall. If you do not see a House ruled by Leo, then you can presume that the House ruled right after Cancer or right before Virgo is the house where the Solar Eclipse will fall.

