The Aussie Homewares Company Fighting Waste in the Most Incredible Ways

It can be hard to know where your products really come from. This Aussie homewares startup doesn’t just know - but is fighting waste, human rights and the big issues. Right across the supply chain, from the farm to your door.

Supporting sustainable farming and production from Australia to India. On a mission to look fater our ecosystems and people for generations to come

At just one year old sustainable and ethical Aussie homewares social enterprise Elkie & Ark is gaining attention around the world: not just for its stunning products that grace homes and hotels from Hollywood to Byron Bay, but for its dogged commitment to reducing waste, water use, toxic chemicals and fighting human rights at every step along the way.

Partners Anne and Nadene want to put environmental and social responsibility back on businesses and completely change how we source our goods. They believe the customer deserves the best products and the highest luxury, at an affordable price - but as a business, they believe they are responsible for looking after the communities and environments they work with and the thousands of people who play a part in farming and crafting their products. “We have become so distant from our supply chains. Too often we have so little idea of what is going on in the environment and the people. So we decided to set up a business, committed to fighting issues in waste, sustainability and human rights, things that so desperately needs to change”.

The incredible steps they have taken to know their makers, reduce waste, be more sustainable and ethical are testament to their commitment.

Their products are made in renewable, biomass-fuelled factories, they use intensive water-saving and recycling programs and they upcycle from the factories, either crafting products out of excess organic material that would otherwise go to waste or by using off-cuts for packaging or to be remade into other products, like quilt stuffing, blankets or handkerchiefs. Even the organic cotton waste is used for livestock feed, and farmers have access to fairtrade-funded warehouses to stop raw cotton rotting or catching on fire. This is just another hidden but chronic issue that is both incredibly wasteful and endangers human lives.

They strictly use only Global Organic Textile Standard certified organic cotton and organic flax. This is one of the only organic certifications, alongside Australian Certified Organic, who certify organic production right from the farm and across every stage. Coincide this with using fairtrade cotton, and they are able to track each product back to the co-operative of farms on which it is grown.

In fact, they are part of the only 7% of Australian companies who know where their raw materials are from, according to the 2017 Ethical Fashion Report.

Having spent their careers in environmental science and helping to build sustainable businesses, while living lives of less waste and luxury in the heart of big cities, this comes as no surprise. They don’t hold back on asking uncomfortable questions and putting the microscope over every step of production, right from the farm to your door.

By using only GOTS cotton and fabric and Australian wool that never undergoes toxic cleaning or dyeing processes, they also protect communities, farmers, factory workers, waterways and ecosystems and communities from the devastating impacts of toxic pesticides and textile production chemicals.

Interestingly, while standard cotton is known to be an incredibly water-intensive crop, studies show that organic cotton uses up to 90% less irrigated water and almost 70% less energy. Alongside organic hemp, organic flax and organic cotton are the most sustainable fabrics based across water use, land use, toxicity and emissions. Well, other than recycled or upcycled fabrics, and Elkie & Ark certainly endeavour to use their fair share of these.

Their wool products are some of the only 5% of Australian wool that doesn’t get shipped offshore. Uniquely, they choose the finest quality wool, that is so soft and high quality, it doesn’t need to undergo the toxic chemical cleaning and scouring processes almost all wool undergoes and, in part due to costs and our own environmental restrictions, is sent overseas specifically for. Instead, they sourced wool that is grown, spun, knitted and finished right here on Australian shores.

When it came to cotton, they learnt quickly, that some of their aims to source only locally, just couldn’t be done. 99% of Australian cotton is shipped overseas and a leading ethical body informed them that Australia simply no longer has the technology to spin cotton to the required quality of bedding. They could grow cotton here, but at some point it would have to be shipped offshore. Which seemed like a big logistical waste, and a big drain on Australia’s water resources. It turned out that India was not only renowned for incredibly high quality cotton, it was also where the crop was natively grown.

The obvious answer, was to source fairtrade cotton, strictly organically grown and processed, from sustainable, co-operative organic farms of central India.

Sales from their products help to teach sustainable farming practices on fairtrade, organic cotton farms as well as literacy programs for women and school scholarships for workers children to get them out of the fields and back into school.

In their production, they have a few big-no-nos. “We don’t offer wasteful gift wrapping and we ship our products to customers carbon neutrally to Australian customers and plastic free. We had to design packaging that is made entirely from recycled or recyclable materials, looks incredible, yet doesn’t have excess waste and protects the products as they travel around the world. We also made the decision never to stonewash products. This is an environmental nightmare with the amount of water that is used. We never use any bleaches or toxic chemical softeners, dyes or anti-pilling treatments. We don’t use any man-made fabrics like bamboo, which while we initially were keen to use, we quickly realised that they weren’t organically certified (past the crop stage) and we weren’t going to be given the transparency, access to factories and certainty that we needed. When we looked at the chemistry of what actually went on in the production and the studies of waste outputs to turn hard bamboo wood into pulp, we decided that while the crop is sustainably grown, the rest of the process just didn’t align with our need to be sustainable, ethical and toxin free.”

But it isn’t easy and to make it all happen, they pay up to five times more for products, than they could buy them for elsewhere. Proceeds from every sale go toward education for children, anti-trafficking, crisis relief, safe transport for women, teaching of sustainable and organic farming and processing and many more things. To ensure customers have access to the products, they also don’t charge any more. Which someone loses out on the profits - which to date, has always been them. They don’t call themselves a not-for-profit, yet in their first year they have given more away to charity than has gone to profit. This truly is a social enterprise.

For Anne and Nadene it isn’t charity, however. It is simply how they believe business should be done.

Through every sale, they fund teaching of literacy for rural women, sustainable farming techniques and support scholarships for workers children. Products pay for safe transport home for women, medical insurance, healthy meals and living wages. And standard things the rest of us take for granted - like parental leave, holiday pay, hour long lunches. They support seed banks to stop the spread of GMO seeds. We have a policy of carbon neutral shipping and no excess gift wrapping - but still manage to create a product people obsess over from the moment it turns up at their door.

And it doesn’t always go their way, nor is it a bulletproof solution.

Says Anne, “It isn’t easy to make products in sustainable and ethical ways. It is complicated and there are so many factors at play.

It is confronting to ask people about how much they pay their workers, to demand transparency, and much of the time, when you ask so many questions - people don’t even know the answer. We are met with awkward silence or a simple “we just don’t know”. Yet we know we need to keep asking and changing as it is right back in the supply chain where so much of the environmental and human issues occur.

We also never pretend that we have a fool proof solution. I have studied fairtrade endlessly and spoken to people on the ground to understand the complexities and what goes on. On balance, it is an incredibly positive outcome but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its challenges. Our mission is that by paying more and providing education - we can’t stop everything going wrong - but we can provide the opportunity for people to have a choice and force a change.”

Adding to the challenge, some things are so ingrained, that even when you ask for it to change, it still goes wrong. Like plastic wrapping. We were warned that we could never ship without plastic. We use no shipping from our warehouses to the customer door. Then we were surprised when our products came from the factory wrapped in plastic, albeit biodegradeable plastic. We asked for it to be removed and that we would risk shipping with only the absolute minimal plastic (a single shell). We can do this as we ship direct to customers. Unfortunately, sometimes these requests don’t get carried through, so when it turned up at our door, we had to make sure we recycled it at our end, or asked to return it, and we continue to push and demand change.

Today, Elkie & Ark has been awarded for its commitment to sustainability and is rapidly expanding its range to meet demand. Customers find that they just can’t get the same quality elsewhere.

Since opening their doors, their products have been snapped up around the world. Into every state and territory of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and UK. To France, Norway, Amsterdam and the list goes on. They are so in demand, once customers buy once, they keep coming back for more. For reasons they can’t put their fingers, not only is the quality of stitching and make incredibly high, but nothing else feels the same.

Every step of the way, we are trying to tackle waste and harm and bring people back to know what goes on behind the scenes. Real people, real environments supplying us with the things we use everyday.