The Author of 'The Glass Castle' Talks About Writing Her Past

A: The hardest part was confronting this past that I’d for so long tried to ignore. And then, getting inside and being truly honest about how I felt about it all. I didn’t think anyone would understand but people usually do. Sometimes better than I do.

...

A: I did not keep a journal. The few times I tried, I ended up spending hours and hours on each day’s entry and then the next day I’d go back and rewrite the previous days. The book was written from memory. I wrote the most memorable episodes first. The most difficult thing was not remembering the incidents but rather, putting them in chronological order. My childhood was so chaotic I sometimes struggled to remember what town we were living in when something happened.

...

A: I don’t. But there are those who do. There have been fascinating conversations about that very topic. I’m not claiming to have the answers, the fact that my story has prompted some of the questions, however, I find very gratifying. Having these conversations is one of the reasons we tell our stories.

...

A: Absolutely! I thought it would sink like a stone and I thought the degree to which anyone read it, I would be a source of contempt and ridicule. I hope I’ve learned a lot since the book has come out and one of the things I’ve learned is not to underestimate people.