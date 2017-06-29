Elsa Dorfman, Counterculture Photographer, Isn't Interested In Your Soul

Photographers are fascinating creatures ― they tend to spot qualities the average eye does not. Many wax poetic about illustrating the interior lives of their subjects, but not Elsa Dorfman. Best known for her snapshots of Allen Ginsberg, Bob Dylan and Andrea Dworkin, Dorfman only wants the surfaces. She is “totally not interested in capturing their souls.”
Dorfman details her philosophy in this exclusive clip from the new documentary “The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography.” While the scene shuffles through a slideshow of her work, Dorfman says of the people in her pictures, ”I’m only interested in how they see.”
As the latest film from “Thin Blue Line” and “Fog of War” director Errol Morris, “The B-Side” opens Friday in select theaters.
CONVERSATIONS