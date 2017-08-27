Note: This piece is a work of satire.

“White House aides can’t stop talking about President Trump like he’s a toddler.” — Washington Post, August 21

“TRUMP CAN'T BE LEFT ALONE, SO HIS GENERALS CREATED PLAN TO KEEP TABS ON HIM” — Newsweek, August 1

Hacker/OrangeLED Studio First in a new series! Collect ‘em all!

Chapter One

The Baby-sitters Club was my idea though the three of us totally compiled the duty roster together. And by “the three of us” I mean HR McMaster, John Kelly and me, James “Mad Dog” Mattis, Trump’s generals.

I remember exactly when the idea came to me. It had been a super long day for members of Trump’s administration. First the PR File was late. Then it was filled with selfies of supporters holding “MAGA” signs instead of actual stories from the media. Then there was the whole “fire and fury” thing.

But the President had finally gone to bed and everyone was looking forward to at least three hours to call their own. I headed down to what has become the quietest and emptiest place in the White House -- the Situation Room. It was my most favorite spot to just chill.

But even though it was quiet, it wasn’t empty.

HR and John were already there with their elbows on the table and their heads in their hands.

I joined them.

After a while, we all looked up at exactly the same time.

“What the hell was he thinking threatening a nuclear power on Twitter?” said John.

“That’s the trouble,” said HR. “He doesn’t think. He just throws tweet tantrums.”

“Tweetrums!” I said.

We laughed. It felt good to laugh with my BFFs.

“All the other world powers are, like, so judging us,” said HR. “I hate that.”

“And you can’t leave him alone for a minute,” I said.

John sighed. “Tell me about it,” he said. “I am so super tired of being the one who has to keep an eye on him every minute.”

“But someone has to,” I said.

“It’s so unfair,” said HR.

And boom! That’s when it hit me.

“Oh. My. God” I shouted, jumping up from my swivel chair. “I just had the greatest idea I’ve had in, like, forever!”

My fellow generals were all like “WTF?”

“A baby-sitters club,” I said.

“A baby-sitters club?” said John and HR at the same time.

“A baby-sitters club,” I said. “To take turns to sit with the baby.”

“What baby?” said John and HR at the same time.

“ The baby,” I said. I pointed at the ceiling and waggled my eyebrows.

And then they totally got it.

“Oohhhh,” they said. “The Baby.”

I grabbed a White House pad and pulled the pen the president had used to sign the Russia sanctions bill out of my breast pocket. I started a list.

“And just let him try to pardon himself on my watch!” I said. “It will be time out for, like, ever!”

“Word!” said John and HR.

We high-fived then we joined hands and made a pact. Then we all signed our names and I posted the list on the Situation Room bulletin board.

It was 0800 hours and the baby-sitters club was officially a go.