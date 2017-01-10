43 Perfect Tweets About The Most Cringeworthy Episode Of 'The Bachelor'

The second episode of the 21st season of “The Bachelor” was.... painful? Distressing? Cringe-inducing? Dominated by boobs? All of the above?
Nick Viall got to take wedding photos with at least five different brides, cupped some breasts, and had a real breakup conversation after a fake breakup conversation. All in a night’s work for the Bachelor.
Below are 43 tweets that nail the joy and pain that is watching “The Bachelor”:
-
1
Very excited to watch Nick and his many v-necks to go on this journey. #TheBachelor— Lindsay Holmes (@lindsaygholmes) January 10, 2017
-
2
This is one season where I have nothing bad to say about anyone’s eyebrows which is super rare. #TheBachelor— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) January 10, 2017
-
3
8:07 pm on a Monday. Naturally my mother just called. #TheBachelor— One Chicklette (@1chicklette) January 10, 2017
-
4
Is that @diffeyewear? #teamfranco #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/jqQBACTJnF— Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) January 10, 2017
-
5
Don't be disappointed to be a bridesmaid. Bridesmaids already have had success with Nick, just ask Liz. #TheBachelor— Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) January 10, 2017
-
6
I think @viallnicholas28's entire body could fit through Alexis's hoop earring. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nISr46kVcE— Jen Marcus (@jenmarcus) January 10, 2017
-
7
I'm at the age where I can no longer discern youth from fillers. #TheBachelor— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) January 10, 2017
-
8
I like lob girl, but not enough to commit her name to memory just yet. #TheBachelor— Andrea Lavinthal (@andilavs) January 10, 2017
-
9
Actually "4th times a charm" more so describes the # of attempts it takes for a mistake free tweet than it does my love life #TheBachelor— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 10, 2017
-
10
I'm going to need Jorge from #BachelorinParadise to serve me margaritas in order to watch this... #TheBachelor #CapGenius— Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) January 10, 2017
-
11
If you're not sure what to watch tonight, remember the rule: Rose before Bros— elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 10, 2017
-
12
You all keep tweeting me about this. 😂 I meeeeean, I guess, maybe? I do think she's cute, so I'll take it. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GId8IPws6R— Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 10, 2017
-
13
"Nick and I do have a lot of sexual chemistry"— Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) January 10, 2017
*Nick makes an awkward face and cringes a little*#TheBachelor
-
14
Boobs before convos. #TheBachelor— CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 10, 2017
-
15
Corinne is so much fun to watch if she doesn't go all the way please get her a ticket to Paradise— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) January 10, 2017
-
16
Help! Corinne is being choked by the evil spirit of Claire's Boutique. #TheBachelor— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) January 10, 2017
-
17
If handwritten cards weren't so rare anymore, date cards would be less exciting. #TheBachelor— Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) January 10, 2017
-
18
Corynne has a real Cat Marnell vibe.— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) January 10, 2017
-
19
New tag line for Tinder: "I'm attracted to a**holes." #TheBachelor— Kathleen Schmidt (@Bookgirl96) January 10, 2017
-
20
"Can I steal you?"— Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) January 10, 2017
- polite kleptomaniac Bachelor contestant, to a necklace at Claire's
-
21
Excuse me, can I interrupt#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/I7YoLbwBpk— Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) January 10, 2017
-
22
"We actually met before at Jade and Tanner's wedding," says Liz, floating through space, repeating it forever. #TheBachelor— Anna Breslaw (@annabreslaw) January 10, 2017
-
23
THE BACHELOR RE-INTERRUPTMENT STRIKES AGAIN— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) January 10, 2017
-
24
"A lot of alcohol. A lot of intermittent sex and talking." Liz' description of her hookup with Nick sounds very husband-y. #bachelor— Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) January 10, 2017
-
25
Who else refers to themselves as third person and often talks about their "multi million dollar company" except Corinne? #TheBachelor— Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) January 10, 2017
-
26
I feel like the counselor was actually just hired to help the other girls deal w/ Corinne & they threw her on TV b/c she's beautiful— Princess Problems (@PrincessProbz) January 10, 2017
-
27
Looks like C got the rose. Wonder how B and S felt about that. Will the other girls retaliate? Only time will tell. XOXO GG #TheBachelor— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 10, 2017
-
28
"It's going to be the most uncomfortable position I've ever been in," says the woman with a back tattoo the size of Iowa. #TheBachelor— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) January 10, 2017
-
29
Trista's baby voice > Danielle's baby voice #TheBachelor— Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) January 10, 2017
-
30
Would not be surprised if Corinne ate the rose in front of the other girls to establish dominance #TheBachelor— The Bach Babe (@TheBachBabe) January 10, 2017
-
31
"The museum of broken relationships" is actually the official motto of the state of Florida #TheBachelor— Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) January 10, 2017
-
32
On this date, Liz is the girl who wants to go for brunch and Nick is the guy who is just praying she goes home. #TheBachelor— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) January 10, 2017
-
33
#thebachelor thru time:— Julia Bush (@jabush) January 10, 2017
juan pablo: soccer dude
chris: farm guy
ben: UNLOVABLE BUT NOT RLY
nick: WASHED UP & DUMPED A LOT BUT STILL CHILL
-
34
I love that Nick and Liz met in a hotel lobby like a romantic R. Kelly song. #TheBachelor— Jo Piazza (@jopiazza) January 10, 2017
-
35
Liz is your shitty improv partner who ignores the scene suggestion & launches into a Shakespeare monologue she def had planned #TheBachelor— Rachel W. Miller (@the_rewm) January 10, 2017
-
36
Literally everyone right now watching Liz and Nick #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ud7cevOfv1— Marissa D (@marissad415) January 10, 2017
-
37
Screw the rose, gimme that sushi— CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 10, 2017
-
38
yes ladies. before nick knew you, he had sex with another women.— roxane gay (@rgay) January 10, 2017
-
39
Mazel, @chrisbharrison, this truly may have been the most dramatic #TheBachelor episode of all time. pic.twitter.com/G0ez2U3K1n— Maddie Boardman (@ml_boardman) January 10, 2017
-
40
Corinne: "If you cant handle being interrupted, then why are you here?"— Kelly Moore (@kellymo222) January 10, 2017
Also Corinne: "It's rude when people interrupt me."#TheBachelor
-
41
The thing that should feel most abandoned at that group date is that HUGE tray of sushi that no one has even touched. #thebachelor— mamrie hart (@mametown) January 10, 2017
-
42
Poor Nick! That slap looked like it hurt haha I could definitely think of someone more deserving of that... 😳 #thebachelor— Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) January 10, 2017
-
43
Giving Corinne the rose is why Donald Trump is our President. (Not sure if this makes sense but felt good to get it out there) #TheBachelor— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 10, 2017
For more on "The Bachelor," check out HuffPost's Here To Make Friends podcast below:
Do people love “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” or do they love to hate these shows? It’s unclear. But here at “Here to Make Friends,” we both love and love to hate them — and we love to snarkily dissect each episode in vivid detail. Podcast edited by Nick Offenberg.
