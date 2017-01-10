43 Perfect Tweets About The Most Cringeworthy Episode Of 'The Bachelor'

The second episode of the 21st season of “The Bachelor” was.... painful? Distressing? Cringe-inducing? Dominated by boobs? All of the above?

Nick Viall got to take wedding photos with at least five different brides, cupped some breasts, and had a real breakup conversation after a fake breakup conversation. All in a night’s work for the Bachelor.

Giving Corinne the rose is why Donald Trump is our President. (Not sure if this makes sense but felt good to get it out there) #TheBachelor

Poor Nick! That slap looked like it hurt haha I could definitely think of someone more deserving of that... 😳 #thebachelor

The thing that should feel most abandoned at that group date is that HUGE tray of sushi that no one has even touched. #thebachelor

Corinne: "If you cant handle being interrupted, then why are you here?" Also Corinne: "It's rude when people interrupt me." #TheBachelor

Mazel, @chrisbharrison , this truly may have been the most dramatic #TheBachelor episode of all time. pic.twitter.com/G0ez2U3K1n

On this date, Liz is the girl who wants to go for brunch and Nick is the guy who is just praying she goes home. #TheBachelor

"The museum of broken relationships" is actually the official motto of the state of Florida #TheBachelor

Would not be surprised if Corinne ate the rose in front of the other girls to establish dominance #TheBachelor

"It's going to be the most uncomfortable position I've ever been in," says the woman with a back tattoo the size of Iowa. #TheBachelor

Looks like C got the rose. Wonder how B and S felt about that. Will the other girls retaliate? Only time will tell. XOXO GG #TheBachelor

I feel like the counselor was actually just hired to help the other girls deal w/ Corinne & they threw her on TV b/c she's beautiful

Who else refers to themselves as third person and often talks about their "multi million dollar company" except Corinne? #TheBachelor

"We actually met before at Jade and Tanner's wedding," says Liz, floating through space, repeating it forever. #TheBachelor

Corinne is so much fun to watch if she doesn't go all the way please get her a ticket to Paradise

You all keep tweeting me about this. 😂 I meeeeean, I guess, maybe? I do think she's cute, so I'll take it. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GId8IPws6R

I'm going to need Jorge from #BachelorinParadise to serve me margaritas in order to watch this... #TheBachelor #CapGenius

Actually "4th times a charm" more so describes the # of attempts it takes for a mistake free tweet than it does my love life #TheBachelor

I like lob girl, but not enough to commit her name to memory just yet. #TheBachelor

Don't be disappointed to be a bridesmaid. Bridesmaids already have had success with Nick, just ask Liz. #TheBachelor

This is one season where I have nothing bad to say about anyone’s eyebrows which is super rare. #TheBachelor

Very excited to watch Nick and his many v-necks to go on this journey. #TheBachelor

Do people love “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” or do they love to hate these shows? It’s unclear. But here at “Here to Make Friends,” we both love and love to hate them — and we love to snarkily dissect each episode in vivid detail. Podcast edited by Nick Offenberg.

Want more “Bachelor” stories in your life? Sign up for HuffPost’s Entertainment email for extra hot goss about The Bachelor, his 30 bachelorettes, and the most dramatic rose ceremonies ever. The newsletter will also serve you up some juicy celeb news, hilarious late-night bits, awards coverage and more. Sign up for the newsletter here.