The balladress preserving Manchester's worker songs

Jennifer Reid is the preeminent, self-styled broadside balladress of Lancashire. Having discovered a trove of 19th century worker songs a few years ago, Jenn took it upon herself to learn to perform them so that this important slice of industrial era history wouldn't be lost. Turns out she has a real knack for the gig, and she's since performed, and participated in art initiatives everywhere from Manchester to Venice to Croatia and back again. I interviewed her for Impolitikal.

Jennifer Reid. Tell me about yourself. What is it that you do? Why are we interested in you?

I sing 19th century broadside ballads and Lancashire dialect. The ballads that I sing are specifically from Manchester collections, and I’ve styled myself as the preeminent broadside balladress of the Manchester region.

Congratulations.

Thank you very much.

How’s that been going for you?

Really well. I was worried for the first few years, and now maybe I can save up enough to just be cool by the time I’m 40. Maybe this is all going to work out quite well.

Why did you start performing these ballads in the first place?

Number one, because it’s better than working in the Pound Shop - of course it is. Number two, I really care about this stuff, and you meet a lot of people that are really disingenuous. A lot of the London people are like, yeah I’m just doing this on daddy’s money - but I don’t have daddy’s money, and I actually care about it. I’m just going to build this up for myself, and I’m still living off the Pound Shop money that I saved up when I worked there. Not that money is a thing, but money is kind of a thing right now with this government, so that’s another factor.

Also, just because it’s important to share the message. I don’t understand people that take all these songs and then keep them to themselves. Who are you to keep these songs? They’ve already lost their context because they’re written down, how dare you keep them and not share them? They must be re-disseminated. So, basically: poverty, passion and outrage are the three main things that keep me going.

Some pretty strong motivators. How did you first find out that the ballads existed?

I was in Barcelona and I came home and thought, I need to sort my life out. I emailed Chetham’s Library - while I was in the squat in Barcelona actually, on the balcony. I’m quite interested in local history - never really showed an interest in it before, never did history at school. Just thought it was all about war and stuff. I said, I’m quite interested in the local area, where I’m from. Have you got anything for me?

They said yeah, we’ve got these ballads in storage that you can pull out and have a look at. Once I got there, three weeks later, I started looking at these ballads and I thought, these are all place names that I know - Bury, Bolton, Rochdale, Middleton - and I thought, why don’t I take these songs to the places that they’re from and try and sing them? But before I even got the chance to do that I got a name as ‘ballad girl’, and Jeremy Deller got in touch with me and said he wanted a few of the ballads for his All That Is Solid Melts Into Air exhibition.

Me and Kathy spent the day picking out 90 ballads, and he came and he chose 6. I was like, right. Let me do a talk about them. He said, ok - I was going to get Kate Rusby to sing one of them on Newsnight. And I said, no, no I’ll sing it. I don’t really know if I can sing or not, but I did singing lessons at school to get out of PE so maybe I can just wing it. I practiced for a week, then the camera was on me for Newsnight and I sang it and sang it fine. I put myself in such a tight spot and then it was alright.

I just wanted the fame, I don’t even know why I wanted the fame. Why would I want to be on Newsnight? I’ve never watched it before in my life. Total punk. And it worked out fine.

What happened after that?

I just did talks and things at Manchester Art Gallery, and Elizabeth Gaskell’s House. One about general ballads, and one about William Gaskell, which allowed me to sing in the dialect. A year later, Jeremy got in touch with me again and said, hi I’d like you to sing at the Venice Biennale. My tactic was - obviously no one’s going to know me, because why would they? I’m new here. So I dyed my hair blue - real short bob - and bought loads of really outlandish print suits. 80s Betty Barclay suits, out there. The last one was made of silk, and I wore that the last day.

I was supposed to sing five days in Giardini, so I just made myself really obvious. I sang and clog danced in these suits. Then at night I’m going to all the parties, in the same suit, and they’d recognise me. I got loads of work out of the parties - I even got to sing at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Zagreb.

And this all happened before you even knew what you were doing?

Exactly. Now it’s come to the point where I’m the person who knows all about this stuff, and people come to me. It’s really weird, it’s fun though. It’s all about getting people in touch with their traditional, musical and tangible cultural practice - that they take for granted, that they don’t realise they should record. Even kids rhymes that their nan sang. Record them, they’re important! Or things your nan says - don’t just keep them inside. Give, give, give.

What are the songs actually about?

Mills, mines, canals, railways mostly. In the 1820s-1840s the industrial ballad became a thing in Manchester. People started to use work dialect in songs. Things like ‘The Bury New Loom’ would have been hilarious. It’s a song about a guy meeting a weaver at night, all about him fixing her loom: ’His shuttle ran well in her lathe / his tread worked well up and down’. Super rude. To hear that on the streets after work would have been great.

So that’s the typical scenario where the songs would have been performed?

Always on the street, the street hawkers would sell them. You couldn’t sing in the mill because it was too loud, so everyone used to do a kind of mee-maw mouthing of words. You couldn’t bitch about your mate all the way down the row, because someone would look at you and be like, she’s talking about you. You’d sing after work.

The rhythms of work would take control of the clog dancing and the rhythms for the songs, and then you sing in the pub - or at home for someone who could read, if they bought a ballad on the street. At the pub they were pasted up on the wall - ballads galore all on the wall. Someone would choose to sing one, you'd find out where it was and then you’d join in.