You might want to sit down for this one.

Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who sparked controversy last season by refusing to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, may finally land a job.

Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass said the club has had “direct discussions” with the free agent quarterback, and he “wants to play,” the Baltimore Sun reported Sunday.

Now it appears up to the franchise to arrive at a decision. “We’re trying to figure out what’s the right tact,” owner Steve Bisciotti told the Sun.

He added in jest, “So pray for us.”

Thearon W. Henderson via Getty Images Kaepernick, pictured in a game Jan.1, threw for 2,241 yards last season in 11 starts.

Kaepernick has been unemployed since opting out of his 49ers’ contract in March.

Debate has ensued whether teams’ lack of interest stemmed from Kaepernick’s performance, or because he is perceived by some as a divisive figure who has reportedly hurt the league’s TV ratings (even though just 3 percent of viewers in a survey said his demonstrations affected their watching habits).

Michael Zagaris via Getty Images One of Kaepernick's protests before a Sept. 1 preseason game.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell insisted the player wasn’t being blackballed, but his statistics on a bad 49ers team ― 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions plus 468 yard rushing in 11 starts last season ― were decent.

Kaepernick, who has reportedly indicated he would stand for the anthem this season, visited the Seattle Seahawks in early June but wasn’t signed.