The Barrel Of Your Gun: A Poem to The President and His Bigot, White Supremacist, Neo-Nazi Friends

I will put a flower down the barrel of your gun.

I will stare you in the face, and choose to be kind to you.

I don’t bother you as much because my skin, it’s white,

my hair is blonde,

and my eyes are blue.

My genitals might make you laugh,

you might not take me as seriously,

but at least i’m white, right?

So I will put a flower down the barrel of your gun,

but while I do it, I will make sure you know it’s not for me.

It’s for the black man standing next to me,

who is a better man than you will ever be.

It’s for my hispanic girlfriend,

who gives me a more passionate love

than you could ever comprehend.

Uh oh, now I freaked you out,

I love another woman,

so now my ‘perfect white skin’,

is riddled in sin.

I will put a flower down the barrel of your gun.

I will stare you in the face,

while I willingly take your feelings of hate.

This is not about me, this is about all of us,

every race, every gender,

every sexuality, every religion.

And while we are all together,

you will never win.

I will put a flower down the barrel of your gun,

because I love my neighbor,

and together we will stand in front of you,

and we will never run.