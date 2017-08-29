The Basal Cell Carcinoma that brought peace to my life

I don't think any woman ever wants to hear these words, " we have found a basal cell carcinoma, but at least it is the good cancer."

I left the dermatologist office in shock; then I was in tears. I get this is normal, but I was scared. I have too many friends who are batteling cancer right now and too many friends who have died. I was told to see a surgeon. I did not understand the pathology report or what is what telling me. I am a health coach turned business coach, but my specialty is not in cancer. My heart sank. I could only think of my family. I support my family financially. I tried not to think, but everywhere I saw cancer.

I would watch my favorite shows like Ray Donovan and what? His wife died this season of cancer?

The thoughts were racing.

What if I cannot work?

What if I die?

What if I am no longer here?

I know you may be reading this and say, " she does not have cancer." or maybe you are like me and think this is a signal. I took this to heart and changed my diet, which is already pretty darn good.

The bigger shift was n soul as I asked myself those questions.

What is my purpose?

Who am I?

I found so many answers. Then I went deeper into the soul.

Do I need to let go of any fears or anger?

Do I need to let go of any people?

The answer was yes.

I let go and found peace.

I hustle. I work hard, but there came a peace that is hard to explain.

I can never look back or go back.

I have many friends who are suffering, and many who have lost the struggle and by no means is this article to take away anyone's pain or suffering but to bring light to the present moment as we have today.

I am one woman, working hard to balance life, wifehood, mommyhood and be at peace in this one life we have. I am grateful for the basal cell, that is now removed and graced to see the beauty in this life a lot clearer.

All my love and light.