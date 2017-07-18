The battle to appear in Google is fought in Alicante

More than 800 digital professionals gather in Alicante on the occasion of the conference on Positioning Web in Spain

With 10 million hits on Twitter and more than 2,000 connections via streaming during its second edition, SEOPLUS Congress 2017 promises to exceed all statistics and expectations. On 21 July, the Auditorium of the University of Alicante will once again host the most outstanding positioning specialists in the country, in a conference that has become essential in the national calendar of digital marketing events.

With 8 presentations about the latest SEO techniques, this appointment organized by the Webpositer agency is an invitation to knowledge, quality networking and an essential discipline to understand the present of digital transformation.

Webpositer , one of the pioneering online marketing and online marketing agencies in Spain, together with Luis M. Villanueva and Álvaro Sáez «Chuiso» organize the third edition of SEOPLUS Congress 2017, the most important free event on SEO in the country by the number of Live attendees and streaming, and for its online impact.

The digital transformation engine with its high number of startups, agencies and professionals specialized in the online universe, Alicante is hosting this year a year more willing to make this day of more than 11 hours of knowledge "a space open to learning and dialogue , Where to foment new professional relations always with Internet like ally ", comment their organizers.

Next Friday , July 21 , the stage of the Auditorium of the University of Alicante will become more digital than ever, thanks to the 8 presentations of some of the most outstanding positioning specialists in Spain . From 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., "attendees at SEOPLUS Congress 2017 will have the opportunity to get to know the latest trends and the most advanced techniques in the hand of rigorous and advanced interventions with rounds of questions to solve all the doubts of the Passionate about online marketing".

Presented by fashion marketer Ana Díaz del Río, the commitment to shared knowledge is still as valid as it was at the beginning of the launch of this congress. For this reason, SEOPLUS Congress 2017 is still a free event with limited seats that requires prior registration at http://seoplus.tv/congress-2017/ to ensure attendance.

Also, after the success of the second edition with more than 2,000 connections via streaming , the development of the event can be followed one more year in free streaming , leaving the e-mail on the official page of the congress. In this way, anyone can see the papers and even participate in social networks with the official hashtag # SEOPLUS2017 in real time, without distance is a problem.

3 Visions of Current Web Positioning Analyzed in Depth Constant updates to Google's algorithms force the digital professional to know how Internet search engines work in 2017, and to master the main Web Positioning techniques to design winning strategies and actions.

Attendees at SEOPLUS Congress 2017 will have the opportunity to delve into the 3 dimensions of this discipline:

White Hat SEO , based on the techniques recommended by Google in its quality guidelines.

, based on the techniques recommended by Google in its quality guidelines. Black Hat SEO , the most disruptive and countercurrent vision that acts outside of these guidelines, but obtaining fast and effective results.

, the most disruptive and countercurrent vision that acts outside of these guidelines, but obtaining fast and effective results. Gray Hat SEO , the combination of both visions of web positioning.

From the Auditorium of the University of Alicante will live a dialectical battle with SEO as the protagonist and 3 different ways to achieve a common goal: to boost the positioning of a website in the top positions of Google.

8 Lectures on SEO with Technical Focus and «Battle of Questions» Knowledge, research and passion. These maxims forge the DNA of the 8 professionals in positioning in search engines who will act as speakers in the third edition of this event, specialists with a long history and keys to understand the relevance of this discipline in Spain.

Presentations from the White Hat SEO side will be given by Luis M. Villanueva , event co-organizer and SEO Director of Webpositer ; César Aparicio , founder of Preceded Skull; And Antonio Parra , responsible SEO in Diario ABC.es.

Following the successful reception of the first edition of SEOPLUS Congress, Marcos Herrera - specialist and trainer in SEO and SEM - returns to the event, with the company of Iván García , SEO Executive and Web Analyst . The conferences of both professionals will focus on the universe of Gray Hat SEO.

Risk-lovers will have two of the most knowledgeable Black Hat SEO in Spanish speaking, the CEO of Team Platino Álvaro Sáez - better known as "Chuiso" -; And Xavi Viguer , SEO specialist at Rodanet.es.

As a novelty, in this edition SEOPLUS Congress 2017 will highlight as a rapporteur a revelation to José Pascual , creator of the Youtube channel and the SEOToday blog.

The papers will be combined with 2 brief 20 minute talks that will help attendees to learn how useful tools work for their daily SEO work. The community of purchase of links in digital newspapers Prensarank and the Spanish company of hosting Raiola Networks have been chosen.

In addition to the conferences, one of the hallmarks of SEOPLUS Congress is the celebration of its Battle of SEO Questions among the defenders of the 3 sides of the Web Positioning. Its moderator Jose Facchin will guide and encourage this dialectical debate with the public as a star participant.

The New Quarry of Digital Professionals Graduates in SEOPLUS Congress 2017 2017 has taken the step of Webpositer to the world of training, launching the Master I SEO Specialist in Advanced Web Positioning Techniques through the Webpositer Academy initiative , designed to train the Future specialists in SEO of Spain. In fact, the success of the first edition of this online and face-to-face SEO Master has driven the launch of the second call for the next September.

On July 21 at the Auditorium of the University of Alicante, SEOPLUS Congress 2017 will host the diplomas for students as "Specialists in SemRush" , one of the essential tools for professional SEO analysts.