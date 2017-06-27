The Bay of Quinte is a Beer Lover's Haven

The Bay of Quinte offers earthly enjoyment for those seeking an atypical weekend getaway within Ontario, Canada. Ideally situated between the big cities of Montreal and Toronto, the region hugs the northern shore of Lake Ontario and is located close to the narrow tail of the St. Lawrence River. Driving along the coastlines of Hwy 2 affords glimpses of the beautiful Bay of Quinte which provide pristine conditions for ice fishing in the winter to canoeing and kayaking in the summer.

From rolling woodland hills to picturesque farmland, the area comprises 13 municipalities within its jurisdiction: Brighton, agora & Lake, Stirling-Rawdon, Quinte-West, Township of Maddox, Centre Hastings, Belleville, Municipality of Tweed, Tyendinaga Township, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Deseronto, Great Napanee, and Prince Edward County.

What makes the region all the more alluring is the area’s great supply of breweries and eateries. And this should come as no surprise; the Bay of Quinte has held a long history of being an agricultural breadbasket. The region is conducive to growing healthy and flavorful crops. In fact, the Great Lakes-St.Lawrence Lowlands is considered to have the best fertile top soil in Canada, which is mineral and nutrient dense, perfect for supporting barley and malt, for instance. Ingredients come as local as from the neighboring farmer and are used readily in brews and cuisine offered. When you make a visit, be sure to give these places your support:

Tiffany Leigh Pan-seared duck breast on miso dashi noodles

This industrial chic space offers global fare with French techniques in downtown Belleville. Chef Stephane Schmitt, whose culinary accolades include Kingston's Chez Piggy and Le Chien Noir Bistro, has been with Capers for 5 years. Hailing from Paris, France, his techniques are firmly grounded in french cookery but his fare retains a global approachability. What to order: Try the Duck dish; pan-seared to attain a crisp skin, it is cooked to medium-rare and the juicy meat is fanned out on bed of noodles with miso dashi, a umami-riddled soup made of bonito flakes, mushrooms, bok choy and carrots.

Tiffany Leigh L’auberge de France's freshly baked croissants.

This spot is a little slice of Parisian paradise in the city of Belleville. Chef and owner Jean-Marc Salavgno creates buttery experiences for guests and tourists alike. The restaurant has been opened for 10 years now and offers breakfast, lunch and catering. The spot is considered a neighborhood staple and offers warm croissants and pastries from the oven - in fact, they’re so popular that L’Auberge sells 500 of them every Saturday morning. Despite a distinct Parisian flair to the food, the ingredients are distinctly Canadian - Sterling butter, flour from Quebec, eggs from the local farm; this is what makes the spot unique -- the harmony of France and Canada that can be tasted in the food. Come here, order a cafe au lait, a croissant to split and a ham and cheddar quiche. Cream comes from the nearby Reid’s dairy and the Lorraine mixture gets poured into a pâte brisée dough, homemade, as all dishes here are. The quiche offers salty bites from the use of local ham & cheddar, and offset by the creamy silky custard.

Tiffany Leigh Suds from Wild Card Brewery

The owners here have aces up their sleeves in the form of winning brews. Nate Card and his brother Zack Card - the brewmaster (yes, Card is really their last name -which makes the name of the brewery all the more appropriate) dub their duo operation an experimental, small batch brewery. The best thing about their suds is the unique expressions found in each one of the bottles which exhibit their creative freedom. Self -taught, their brewery is located in downtown Trenton, Quinte West. Ingredients are locally sourced, all within 30km of the brewery… something not many other operations are able to proudly boast about. When you’re there, ask for a tasting flight that includes The Flop- the most easy sipping type of German style ale and all around crowd-pleasing with its smooth texture, Busted Flush - a creamy stout that uses lactose sugar to cut the bitterness of traditionally made stouts, and Queen of Hearts- raspberries from Brambleberry farm near Wooler as well as organic cocoa nibs fare infused into the beer to create a pleasant and mild sweetness.

Tiffany Leigh County Road Brewery

Located next to its sister operation, Hinterland winery, in Prince Edward County, partners Joana Newman and Vicki Saaris wanted to offer great food with their craft brews. Chef Neil Dowson and brewmaster Chris Dinadis are attributed for helping to realize the duo’s vision. The former is a talented, yet humble chef who hails from England and trained at The Savoy and Michelin-starred restaurants. Love led him to PEC where he resides with his Canadian wife. The lively space in Prince Edward County, which has been open for about a year now, currently offers lunch and includes hearty pies and charcuterie. Most appealing is the salmon rillette prepared with their in-house smoker. Piled high on a crostini, the fish flesh is delicately creamy, sweet and punctuated with onion, dill and pickled cucumber. The latter is credited for creating popular favorites such as the Saison, a decidedly refreshing pale ale - the brew incorporates local wild juniper and sumac from the region. Dinadis cites that their Saison is a “gateway brew” and ideal for those who may be interested in trying something new but isn’t too wild.

Tiffany Leigh The Napanee Beer Company

There’s something to be said about many of these breweries that have sprung up in the past 5 years or so -- the genesis for many of the owners is that they are simply passionate about beer and want to craft their own versions to share with the world. The Napanee Beer Company is another great example of this. Owner and brewmaster Jordan Saunders, a self-taught brewer, has been in the competition circuit for years and won numerous awards, including Best of Show in Canada 2012-2013. You can taste the man’s passion for creating proper European lagers and Belgian ales. Dry and balanced is the aim of all his creations. Using local barley and malt, as well as hops from Michigan, he’s created regular and a premium lines of beers, the latter of which is called the Redacted series. For the everyday suds, try a flight that includes Mayday - a Belgian pale ale with Bosc pear, white pepper, citrus and clove notes, Chivalrous - a pretty-in-pink Raspberry Belgian Wit that offers sweet fruit flavors and a mild acidity, and The Extremist - a thoughtful Belgian IPA that is slightly fruit forward with citrus and banknotes of spruce and pine.If you’re hankering for something fancier, try the Redacted; it is a Belgian Quadruple with the first in the series called These Monstrous things. It’s a sublime, sip-worthy brew that offers notes of dried fig, raisin, licorice and sweet Dominican tobacco. The beer has also been aged in tanks for 4.5 months and then in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels for an additional 4 months.

Tiffany Leigh Mackinnon Brewery

Open since May 2014, this is another family run operation - spearheaded by brothers Dan and Ivan Mackinnon. They have set up a homebrewing operation on farmland that has belonged to the family since 1784. Hops, wheat, and barley is grown on the farm and used in the bold brews. Everything is an involved-family affair; in fact, the converted tasting room was once a chicken coop built by cousin Ben Vandenburg. On this land, the Mackinnons honor their ancestors through the flavors of each of the beers. Try Crisscross, a Canadian lager that is easy to drink and mildly sweeter than the norm of this style. Harvest Ale is also a point of pride: it is the first farm to glass creation. And Save room for 8 Man; it is an English pale ale with silky caramel malt, with balance and creaminess on the tongue. Lastly, to prepare for (eventual) warm patio weather, Red Fox Summer ale is seasonally sublime choice and your best bet to celebrate summer: it’s made with 120lb of beet juice, which gives the beer a ruddy pink hue; flavor wise, it delivers a citrusy hops pop.

Tiffany Leigh Burger Revolution

With an aim to “challenge the status quo”, Jeff and Rayling Camacho are trying to “fight the good burger fight” in Belleville. Using local sustainable grain-fed premium beef, flame cooked slowly, along with locally sourced produce and cheeses, they’re hoping to inspire a flavor and taste bud revolution; most importantly, they want to prevent people from eating any more bad burgers out there. Opt for The Propaganda with a brioche bun and side of fries: piled on top of a juicy beef patty is caramelized onions, smoked curds, BBQ sauce, and a deep fried pickle. It’s a whole lot of messy and a whole lot of fun to devour.