The Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Hosts The $25K Fort Worth Pro Classic Tournament

The Fort Worth Pro Circuit Event that is presented by the Tennis Center on the TCU Campus from July 30th to August 6th.

Fort Worth, TX (August 25, 2017) Dallas, TX, being a host for Tennis, is home to various professional Tennis events. July 30th began the first of match play of the prominent $25K Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic Tournament.

As I drove into the parking lot of the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, I expected the usual fast paced tennis tournament; professional tennis players running back and forth preparing for the competition, crowded sign-up lines, and food flying off the cafeteria tables.

Instead, I was met with a much calmer environment; warm and welcoming staff, friendly volunteers, and international players who greeted one another as old friends, not to mention I was smitten by the beautiful and lofty greenery encasing the Tennis Center like your own private island.

Day in and day out, with the smell of defeat and victory in the air, competition officials, volunteers and sponsors kept the contest of will and prowess running strong.

As I sat down with the Tennis center manager and Tournament Director, Jonathan Pham, he spoke about his Journey in Tennis and how he came to became the director of the $25K Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic.

Comments by Jonathan Pham:

"The reason I joined tennis, is because my friends in Junior High played. I never played a sport until I was 14, and Tennis was my first and only sport. I loved it. I loved being with my friends, traveling, and practicing together. Doubles was my favorite - you shared the joys and the pains of being on the court together. I learned how to string Tennis Racquet in 10th grade, and I’ve always been fascinated from the equipment standpoint of Tennis. I would spend hours online researching. I always wanted to string wanting to save money. Everyone helped me so much. My high school coach will forever be my mentor. He loved the game. Its part of the reason why I went into education when I came to TCU. I wanted to be a teacher and mentor students.

This is my first tournament solo directing. I've had the last two years learning a lot from Linda. She's a great mentor.

I've worked for 2 more years in different roles. Here at TCU I was a stringer. That's how I got involved with the tournament originally, and then I moved up to court management, so I handled the water, setting up chairs, and more.

Although I was a stringer, I would still help out with anything that was needed. Linda and Steve, the USTA Supervisor, thought I would be a good choice to take over as director some day.

One of the things that worried me was that everyone that was helping out was older than me, so I didn’t know how they would respond to someone on the younger side. I found that they want to help, and anything you ask of them, they’ll be happy to do it, because they care about you and tournament.

I just love being here. It’s a nice tight nit community. It’s not always about the wins and the losses - the trophies. At the end of the day, if you’ve got a group of friends and you all have something in common, then you can build off of that”.

