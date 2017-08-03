The Beauty in Life is in Our Unfolding: Nature Does Not Rush

Today, we are more connected that we could ever imagine, and yet so many people feel isolated. I was talking to the founder of an academy in India yesterday and she shared with me her perspective on the separation and division in our western culture. It's something that is very close to my heart, as we are on a journey of wholeness and integration. It is what we need more than anything today.

We need to bring the pieces of ourselves-- as individuals and organizations--back together. How can we do our work if we are divided within ourselves and divided within our organizations? We may talk about teamwork and collaboration and we may even have it as our foundational cultural values in our PowerPoint deck. But do we know how to practice it and bring it to life?

There is a lot of advice out in our world, telling us how to sign our emails, how to achieve success in a few steps, how to spark innovation or disruption, and it is available on almost every topic if you are connected to the Internet.

There is so much advice that it can make your head spin going through what you should and should not do. Some of this information is keeping many people up at night trying to discern between the real news and fakes news for themselves. For example, you may be reading some list of what to do and it is tearing you apart since none of it applies to you. You may start feeling frustrated or confused at the information. You may be also blown away by what someone else achieved. But here is the fact--you are you and no one else. When you are clear on your purpose, you can put down the manual. You wan work on how you want to show up and with who. The secret no one tells you is no one has the answers for you, and there are no short cuts, magic bullets or secret sauce when you are grounded in reality.

Then, you can start seeing and experiencing the beauty in our world. It has always been here. When you turn down the dial, the noise stops and you can see what has always been here: the ability to create and connect like never before. But the key is to turn up the dial on your own heartbeat.

The only way for us to progress is one person at a time. All these programs we have to make everyone like everyone else are harming us. We need to slow down and see each other, and ourselves, and find ways to lift each other up. When we do, we can more clearly see the connection and impact we can have in our own life and with others.

Wholeness is a key mindset in the 21st century that we need to find our way back to. When we are whole people, we can create whole organizations that people love co-creating in. It takes boldness (Vitamin B), courage (Vitamin C), and a sprinkling of humanity (Vitamin H) to be kind to ourselves and others. We can build amazing teams doing exciting work together, when we ourselves are whole as leaders guiding others to achieve our collective purpose with lightness and fun in our minds.

No one holds the manual of how our lives should be. Modern day success is fleeting and causing a massive anxiety in many people and tearing us apart. It is time to ask more questions, of yourself and others, and wait to learn the answers. The beauty in life is in the unfolding; not the rushing from activity to activity. It is time to unfold and create.

And yes, we are more connected than ever, if we can see it and experience it with our humanity. Who would of thought that in 2017, we would be crowdsourcing Alzheimer's research? You can play a game to speed up the research, and become a citizen scientist. Mozilla is crowdsourcing voice recognition to make human aided intelligence (AI) work for people.

We have so many smart people on this planet. Please don't let the headlines fool you and you can choose to move away from those who suck your energy trying to tell you what is right for you, without truly hearing you. Or do what you know is good for you as no one else knows.

It is such an exciting time to be here as we see the opportunities that are begging for our attention to return to our individual and collective wholeness. It is time for more dialogue and meaningful connection. It is available to each of us when we are ready to jump in and create with ease and beauty.

How are you being kind and gentle with yourself?

What questions are you asking yourself, and others?

Where do you want to slow down, if anywhere, and where do you want to focus on more, if anywhere?

What are new and ancient questions you are thinking about?

And, what does love have to do with it? How are you loving yourself like never before?