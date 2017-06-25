The Beauty of Graduation

This time of year is when a beautiful rite of passage takes place. Our young people leave school of 12 years. The end of a journey. The completion of an era. They step on the stage a student, a child, a scholar and as they walk across it they become graduates.

A new adventure has begun—a new journey has started. The opportunities are boundless! They are everywhere! Limitless and infinite choices to make! Each is a path to greatness.

We watch teary eyed and so proud. As our babies grow up and become graduates. As we remember all the sacrifices, all the sleepless nights, all the practices and dances. All the times we worried, struggled and did without so could soar. The broken hearts, secret crushes, sleep overs and the life lumps they overcame. The studying and trying out. The wins and losses. The road to this moment!

We see them grow into beautiful and wonderful adults. We know they will have trials and struggles. But we know we taught them to survive, to make it happen, and choose well. To think for themselves. To do the right thing. To be independent. To choose to make a difference.