THE BEAUTY OF OUR STRUGGLE

"Within the beautiful struggle of a cocoon all butterflies are made."― Jason Versey

Have you ever wondered why we have to struggle? Have you ever asked yourself "Why must I, day in and day out, have to trudge through so many of life's challenges and difficulties?" It's a common question and one that human kind has been asking from the beginning of time. I don't know your particular struggle or situation but no matter what it is I can tell you (with great certainty) that the answer lies in the lessons they will teach you and the very important providential purpose they will play in your life. If we dare to look a bit closer into the very struggle we are experiencing and do so with a humble perspective...we would see that there is absolute beauty in our daily strife.

This may seem strange or illogical to some of you but it’s true, nonetheless. Through the ancient of days it has been long understood that what a clown considers a curse, a wise man considers a blessing because the wise man knows that much of our struggles arise out of our inexperience and weakness which often leads us down a path of knowledge, strength and self-mastery. Those that strive down this narrow and less trotted path find that their struggles become less and less while the bewilderment of their difficulties begin to fade away like chimney smoke on a cold winter’s day.

Our difficulties are not found in our tough conditions or situations but in our mindful considerations and personal emotional projections that we tie to them.

To quickly illustrate, take the difficulty of when a child first learns to tie their shoe. I don't know about you but I watched each of my four children struggle with this relatively simple action. Each wrestled with earnest difficulty until the skill was finally mastered. My daughter learned it with a calm, pleasing, insecurity while my youngest son learned it with emotional frustration and sometimes anger which compounded and lengthened his struggle. Tying their shoe was an identical struggle but both had a different emotional response to it. Each had a projection of emotion tied to the difficulty which (eventually) led them both down a path of knowledge, strength and mastery. Though each struggled in their own way, I (as the wise sage of shoe tying )knew that it was only a matter of time before each of them would figure it out and both would benefit greatly from the experience of struggling through the lesson.

What seems to be a difficult struggle for the student is often a simple task for the teacher. To the untaught and undeveloped mind of a child the simplest of lessons seem impossible. As parents we often wonder how many hours, days and or months of frustration must they endure until their lessons are finally learned and mastered? How many tears of exasperation and contemplation must a child cry before finally conquering their perceived mountain of struggle and or difficulty? Yet we know that the difficulty they are experiencing resides only in the ignorance of the child and that the victory over the difficulties is absolutely necessary for the development of growth, intelligence, welfare and ultimate usefulness of that child. Each difficulty resolved leads each child to a blessed experienced gained and forever attained.

It’s the same for you and me as it relates to the teachings of the difficulties of life. Insight and wisdom are acquired through our strife. Every one of them leads to priceless lessons learned.

"The best education we can ever receive is from the University of Adversity. It's the only place of learning that rewards us when we fail.” ― Jason Versey, A Walk with Prudence

So what is the real make up and character of a difficult struggle? Is it not just a simple condition that is not fully understood in all its complexities? Therefore each trial or struggle calls for an examination and expansion of a deeper, more thoughtful insight. One that can only be found in our undiscovered powers of spiritual resources in the quiet and stillness of our spirit and mind. Our difficulties are therefore angels in disguise, wise sages, or caring friends that when peacefully listened to and correctly comprehended lead us to a place of inviolability and a higher attainment of knowledge. Without our struggles we can not evolve, there is no growth or advancement. I tell you the truth, worldwide sluggishness would rule the day and the very nature of our humanity would atrophy and die without the lessons of our struggle. And so we should call it all joy when we are met with obstacles and difficulties because it means that a new advancement of growth within us is on the horizon.

It means we have graduated from one stage of ignorance into a higher level of understanding. Within and beyond our struggles we will soon cry out, victoriously, with joyfulness over the chains of difficulty that used to, but no longer, hold us down.

That being said, no condition in life is difficult in and of itself. However, it is the lack of understanding or awareness of its inner workings and our desire to actually deal with it (correctly) that creates our inner friction and anguish. Therefore, there is no greater reward to the soul than when we rise above and surpass our toughest moments with real thoughtful intention. And, so it should be no surprise to us (at all) that all strife in life does not come to us by accident. They all have their root causes and reasons which are attracted to us by the law of spiritual evolution itself. They are called forth by the growing inevitability of the very essence of our being. There in lies the inheritance of an internal purification process that (if we endeavor) can and will lead us to a great education of personal growth and spiritual evolution.

There are many behaviors that are the cause of much of our pain just as there are certain conducts of behavior that lead us out of those difficult or painful circumstances.

It all depends on how tightly we have mentally bound ourselves to that particular difficulty. No matter how tightly we have wrapped ourselves in a difficult struggle…we have the power to undo it. No matter how deeply we unwittingly wandered into the darkness of those difficulties...there is always a pathway out through wise thinking and virtuous action. However, we will never do so by feeling sorry for ourselves nor by complaining, worrying or worthlessly wishing we were in a different situation. Our struggles call for vigilance, awareness and logical thought. We should therefore call upon our inner resolve to command of ourselves the necessities of will and self-discipline to see us through. Anything else exaggerates our difficult conditions and fosters a nest of self-loathing and anxiety to be built in our ever growing tree of life. By calmly undertaking the task of truly searching within ourselves is where we will find every solution to our difficulties. It’s in that place that we will discover our missteps and folly. It’s there we often find that our personal actions of pride, vanity, selfishness, wrong thinking, and or lusts was the trail we followed--that led us down the dark path of our current condition.

When we embrace our struggles as a learning experience we are then able to employ corrective actions with a clear internal understanding. It's there a new found wisdom is attained and awakened which then allows the pain of that difficulty to no longer emotionally bind us. Therefore, in truth, with this understanding there is no difficulty that comes into our presence that can overcome us. The power to meet it head on is ever present within us. Every difficulty can be overpowered if rightly dealt with. Just as most of the spiritual, emotional, social and economic difficulties are born out of misunderstanding or ignorance so too do they have the capacity to ultimately lead us to a stronger understanding of wisdom and truth. How wonderful it is on that day when we find ourselves spiritually awakened by our struggles as we shake off the lethargy of our instinctual, and seemingly reactive, almost vegetative thinking towards them. It is a divine day when we are awakened to never again putting value in a life that yearns for selfless ease. It's in that glorious moment that the conscious divine within us (now roused) never again sleeps and experiences the evolution of the spirit. In us there will no longer thrive the false refuge in wrong thinking about our struggles, never again shall we rest in our errors, excuses and or wallow in self pity.

Just as children are glad when they master a difficulty, so too are we when we confront and meet our trials and struggles (head on) with this new found awakened powerful point of view and life changing perspective.