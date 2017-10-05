The Benefits of Blockchain Technology and Big Data to the Tourism Sector

Data to the Tourism Sector

The advent of technology has been ushering different technologies into various sectors, and the tourism sector is not excluded. . Currently, blockchain and big data are some of the biggest technologies that are bound to bring more positive changes into the tourism sector in the coming years.

Foremost, what are block technology and big data? How do they interact to affect the tourism sector?

Blockchain technology is known as an immutable record of transactions that can be shared among several users through the aid of the database. Since it is immutable, blockchain technology ensures that all information stored can never be erased or altered; hence, the technology serves as a permanent database. Big data, on the other hand, refers a large amount of data that can be used for seamless business transactions. Big data is often used for getting a lead and making decisions concerning businesses.

Nowadays, the use of blockchain technology and big data cuts across different industries as it has been found essential to the prediction of the changes, demands, and volatility of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins. Resultantly, there are several benefits and opportunities attached to the combination of blockchain technology and big data in the business world today.

One of the major benefits of blockchain technology and big data in the tourism sector is the possible elimination of the need for travel intermediaries.

Instead of depending on the services of these intermediaries, blockchain technology takes care of tracking the identity of tourists, keeping records of transactions, and setting up of various traveling contracts. With this, customers can enjoy smoother touristic activities without any need to contact or pay travel intermediaries.

As blockchain technology and big data take advantage of the decentralization offered by the crypto-economies, many of the people that are unable to access the global economy will be directly given the privilege to make use of several travel opportunities available. With the clients getting quicker means to prove their identities without being able to alter or remove them, globalization will be improved, and tourism will be promoted in several countries.

Also, this technology allows companies in the tourism industry to improve their customer services. As a result of a unifying and unchangeable identity of people around the world, companies can monitor their clients and fulfill their promises of offering different loyalty services such as personal promotions for clients, points exchange, and points transfer between friends.

Companies can also improve the experiences of customers as they can easily notice any policy breaches through the aid of real-time alerts offered by blockchain technology. Likewise, the possibility of an open booking system that will be provided by blockchain technology will secure the transactions of customers. All these customer-centered benefits of blockchain technology and big data give customers more power to control their transactions.

