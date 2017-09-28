The Benefits Of Having A Business Strategy

Business success doesn't happen by accident; it requires careful thought and planning. A key component of business planning involves the development and implementation of specific success strategies, which should be part of a written business plan you create before starting your business. Successful business strategies include areas, such as marketing, minimizing expenses, receiving compensation and continuing your education.
Invest in Yourself
You'll need to continually develop your skills to keep up with changes in areas such as technology, and you'll also have to keep abreast of product and industry developments. To be successful, you'll need to constantly focus on self-improvement. This may involve taking a management training class to improve your supervisory skills or attending trade shows to learn about new products and trends before they hit the market.
Market Effectively
You'll have to develop an effective marketing strategy to carve out your own niche in a competitive marketplace. To do so, you'll need to determine what makes your business different from the rest of the competition and make this the focus of your marketing efforts. For example, your unique feature may be your wider product selection, outstanding customer service, lower prices or specialized industry knowledge.
Negotiate
Small businesses typically can't afford to spend lavishly on items, such as office space, marketing campaigns or business vehicles, so becoming an effective negotiator can save you precious money. If you're purchasing advertising time, for example, offer to buy a larger block of ads in exchange for a reduced unit cost. Negotiate for extended terms from your suppliers for extended credit terms or due dates.
You can benefit from developing a business strategy whatever the size of your business and here are some of the key benefits:Clarity, focus and direction. If you have a business strategy in place you will be clear on where your business is now, where it is going and what you need to do to get there. This will give your business clarity, focus and direction as you can align the business to achieving the business strategy. You will be making your business strategy happen rather than letting your business drift along without purpose. Drive and impetus. Developing your business strategy will give you and your team the drive and impetus to perform at your best and take the business to where you want it to be. A better understanding of your current business. To develop a business strategy you need to understand where your business is now. This involves looking at your business overall, including the key internal drivers such as financial performance, customer satisfaction, staff turnover, sales and marketing trends, conversion rates etc. You will also need to consider the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats associated with your business and understand the external business environment, your competitors and the market you are in. This will all put your business in a much better place to move forward. Agreement on the longer term future of your business. In developing the business strategy you will agree on the longer term vision and what you want your business to achieve. You may be looking to increase your profitability by x%, to create value in your business for a future sale or keep your business at the size it is now. By working on your strategy and debating the issues you will come to an agreement in your business as to where you want your business to be in the longer term. Identifying the key steps needed to achieve your strategy. Working on your business strategy will enable you to identify the key steps and milestones to move your business from where it is now to where you want it to be. This will be invaluable for informing your planning and day to day business activities. Promote discussion, debate and alignment in your business. To arrive at a business strategy that everyone in the business supports you will need to have a lot of discussion and debate within your business and amongst your senior team about where the business is now, where you want it to go and how you are going to get there. By getting to an agreed strategy as a team this will align everyone on the same track and wavelength giving you more chance of success. New opportunities for the business. Reviewing and working on your business strategy involves a lot of creative thinking which is likely to generate new ideas and opportunities for the business which you may not have identified otherwise. Time to reflect and re-look at your business. Spending time on your business strategy will mean stepping back from the day to day of running the business, reflecting on your business and re-looking at all areas of your business. You will find that this reinvigorates your business and team and challenges the status quo. If you know where you are going you have more chance of getting there. If you don't have a business strategy you are not clear on where your business is going and it is unlikely you will move your business to where you want it to be. Having a strategy in place increases your chance of getting there. Better business results. Developing a business strategy is likely to lead to better business performance as you are focused on taking the business to where you want it to be. You are less likely to get distracted and waste time on areas that are not moving you towards your long term objectives.
The Pros and Cons of Ownership
Pros
- You're in control, directing your business your way.
- You can create your own working environment.
- You're the boss. (both)
- Less stress (that is, once you're set up and in control).
- You can manage your time better to suit your personal life.
- You have no real limit to how successful you'll be.
- You have no limit on the amount of income you earn.
- You can operate the business the way you want.
- You can hire people to take care of the tasks that you find tedious or that you don't like doing.
- It's prestigious to own a successful business.
- You gain business knowledge and experience that you can use for the rest of your life.
- You have more freedom.
- You have the ability to contribute and create.
- Financial gains.
- Flexible hours (in some cases).
- Bragging Rights…. Yes, it is OK to boast a little once you are successful
Cons
- You are the Boss
- If there's a problem, it falls in your lap. There's no one to blame but yourself; it's your business and it's you at the controls.
- Start-up phases take time to complete.
- You may not get paid for long and uneven periods of time.
- You may have to put in a lot of extra-long hours.
- There's pressure to perform. If you don't, you could be out of business quickly.
- Usually a substantial investment of time and money is required.
- You don't get paid directly for the extra-long hours you put in.
- You must be able to adapt to change quickly.
- At times, there is uncertainty.
- You can't just put in your eight hours and go home; if there's a problem or important unfinished business, then it's your job to attend to it.
- Increased responsibility.
- There are no guarantees that your business will succeed.
- Increased liabilities.
- You may feel isolated or alone when you're running the business.
- It may be tough to get motivated at times.
- If you set up the business incorrectly, you could end up with a 16-hour-a-day job rather than a business that runs itself.
