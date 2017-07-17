The Benefits of Hypoallergenic Pets

The latest pet ownership trend has become hypoallergenic pets. Hypoallergenic pets are animals, particularly dogs, ideal for people with pet allergies. There’s a simple idea behind the animals; they produce significantly fewer allergens (mainly dander), so they allow people with pet allergies to enjoy the beauty of these lovely animals, and in particular, it helps individuals with disabilities who require a service animal but also have allergies. Despite being called “hypoallergenic,” there are no guarantees that an allergic person will not have any reaction at all. However, the chance of an allergic reaction is decreased because of the coat type.

What Hypoallergenic Breeds Are There?

There are a number of dog breeds considered to be hypoallergenic. Whether or not a pet counts as hypoallergenic depends on how much pet dander they give off. It’s a myth that dander comes from fur. The reality is that the danger comes from a protein found in the urine and saliva of cats and dogs. Even so, how much fur the animal has can affect their hypoallergenic status as reduced shedding means reduced amounts of dander released to the air.

Here are some of the most popular hypoallergenic dogs:

Poodle

Labrador Retriever

Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier

Labradoodle

Goldendoodle

Bichon Frise

Beddington Terrier

Chinese Crested

Kerry Blue Terrier

Irish Water Spaniel

Maltese

Schnauzer

Xoloitzcuintli

There are also a couple of cat breeds that are considered hypoallergenic, particularly the Sphynx cat and Devon Rex. In addition to these breeds, breeders may claim to have bred animals that are completely free of allergens. These pets can cost an awful lot of money however – but most importantly, you should know that there is no promise of an animal being 100% hypoallergenic. Before bringing a pet home, you should try and visit the potential breeder at least 2 to 3 times to determine whether or not you have a reaction to the dander.

Benefits of Hypoallergenic Pets

There are a number of benefits to bringing home a hypoallergenic pet.

· Reduced Pet Allergy Symptoms

The most obvious advantage to these kinds of pets is that they have reduced amounts of pet dander and, as such, they produce less pet allergies. Even minor pet allergies can be an annoyance. You can expect to have little to no wheezing, coughing, stuffiness, shortness of breath, or skin rashes.

· The Joys of Owning a Pet

There are a lot of benefits to owning a pet. For a start, they reduce blood pressure and help alleviate stress. They also provide plenty provide companionship and love. Unfortunately, some people have to live without these benefits as their allergies are too severe for pet ownership. Choosing a hypoallergenic animal can improve the chance of enjoying the animal without having to compromise quality of life.

· Having an Exercise Buddy

If you opt for an energetic dog, you’ll have an awesome exercise partner to stay active with. Opting to have a Poodle, a Labrador Retriever, or a lovely Labradoodle cross by your side, you’ll have an exercise buddy to keep you going. Having a dog encourages you to go out for walks because – even if you won’t do it for your own sake – you’ll have to do it for them. Dogs are great for getting you out of the house and even to socialize and meet other dog owners in the community. There are even yoga programs for dogs and their owners, known as “doga!” Even cats can help you keep in shape. Play with them using laser pointers and other toys, or just stretch with them.