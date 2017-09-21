The Benefits Of Multifamily Real Estate Investing You May Have Overlooked

There is a reason the right commercial real estate investment property has become synonymous with some pretty impressive paydays. If for nothing else, the sheer amount of units contained within a single property can propose serious upside in the right area. However, multifamily real estate offers investors so much more than money. There are several benefits associated with investing in multifamily properties that — for one reason or another — fly under the radar. Sadly, said benefits don’t get the acclaim they deserve, as they can be just as valuable to investors as the cash flow they produce.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most overlooked benefits associated with a good multifamily investment property, and why you may want to reconsider your current exit strategy.

Economies Of Scale

As Investopedia so eloquently puts it, an ‘economy of scale’ is a unique cost advantage “that arises with increased output of a product. Economies of scale arise because of the inverse relationship between the quantity produced and per-unit fixed costs.” In my professional opinion, there is no better way to describe one of the best reasons to invest in multifamily real estate. As the number of units increases, it’s feasible that the costs to maintain each unit will decrease.

Control Over Property Value

Those that elect to acquire multifamily real estate with more than four units have the added benefit of having some control over their own property value; that’s because they are technically considered commercial. It’s worth noting, however, that commercial properties tend to be valued based on the amount of money they can bring in. And while market comparables certainly play a role, the owner can influence their own property’s by increasing income and decreasing expenses.

Reduced Vacancy Risk

There are several universally accepted rules associated with the real estate investing landscape, but none may be more important than that of diversification. If for nothing else, diversification is the easiest strategy to implement when mitigating risk is your priority. And what is a great investor, if not for a savvy individual capable of reducing their exposure to risk?

Having said that, few are unaware that multifamily investment properties have their own built-in diversification strategy. The mere presence of additional units, as opposed to the one you would find in a single-family home, acts as a failsafe, of sorts. You see, in the event multifamily investors are confronted with a vacancy, their asset is most likely still cash flowing from subsequent units. While the loss of a single tenant isn’t a welcome scenario by any means, it’s not the same death-sentence single-family investors would otherwise fall victim to. In fact, it’s entirely possible to continue making a profits in the event a single tenant decides to vacate the premises. And therein lies one of the greatest benefits of multifamily investing that few know about: you can lose a tenant and still make a profit. Turnover isn’t nearly as crippling as their single-family counterparts.

Ease Of Financing

Despite popular belief, the higher price tag that has become synonymous with multifamily properties does not translate into a financing nightmare. In fact, it’s actually easier to finance a multifamily property than a single-family home.

For what it’s worth, tradition lending institutions and mortgage providers essentially practice a loose variation of asset-based lending. It’s not uncommon for the originators of loans to decide whether or not a borrower is creditworthy based on the potential of the asset in question. That’s not to say other factors like credit score, debt-to-income ratio and history don’t come into play, but the actual asset itself has a great deal to do with whether or not a loan will be given. That said, additional units actually help your case for receiving a loan because banks are convinced they are a more reliable source of cash flow; namely because of the reduced vacancy risk I highlighted above. Since multifamily homes expose their landlords to fewer risks, they are a prime candidate to receive a loan.

Limited Overhead

It’s true what they say: multifamily homes certainly have a larger price tag. Recent numbers put the average single-family home in the U.S. somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000. Multifamily properties, on the other hand, can easily reach seven figures. It’s worth noting, however, that not all costs are relative. Whereas the upfront cost is more expensive with multifamily properties, the overhead expenses are actually cheaper than their single-family counterparts. In other words, it’s actually cheaper to maintain multifamily properties on a per-unit basis.

Most notably, more amenities are shared throughout multifamily properties. For example, most multifamily properties will boast several units under one roof. That means landlords have the added benefit of collecting multiple rent checks while only having to worry about one roof. The same can be said about shared items such as driveways, yards, siding and a myriad of other things. As a result, maintenance costs are significantly reduced.