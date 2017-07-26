The benefits of the same-day start

When you hire multiple people around the same time, try to start them on the same day.

This approach is about more than just efficiency; it kickstarts camaraderie and fosters “coopetition” (cooperative competition) among peers.

Camaraderie

Starting a job at a new company is scary. Adrenaline is flowing! All your new teammates keep telling you their names—but you’re no savant, so you forget them as fast as they come. There’s so much to learn and practice that you’re burning a hole in your brand-new computer.

Having the same people by your side as you go through these overwhelming motions creates opportunities for shared memories and accelerated trust.

Coopetition

When two or more people start in comparable roles, same-day starts have the added benefit of healthy coopetition between peers.

For example, if Rosie, Danny, and Kyle all start as salespeople on the same day, they will benchmark their productivity against the highest achiever among them. Put another way, Danny and Kyle will feel pressure when Rosie sets five demos in her first week and they only set two apiece. Rosie was in the same meetings they were and got the same information they did—but she’s outperforming them. Rosie’s achievements set a bar that Danny and Kyle will want to meet or exceed.

In the ideal, the camaraderie element makes Danny and Kyle more comfortable asking Rosie for guidance and help, prompting all three to improve.