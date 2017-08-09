The Benefits of Vitamin I.V. Therapy with Nutrivenus

What intravenous nutrient therapy is:

Vitamins and minerals are crucial to the normal functioning of our bodies. They are essential for our growth, vitality, and overall well-being. They're involved in regulating metabolism, help convert carbohydrates into energy, and help in forming bone and tissue. Usually we can find the proper nourishment through our daily diet, however, occasionally even a good diet might not translate to appropriate nourishment at the cellular level. There may be several causes of the which can include: bad digestion, food sensitivities, chronic inflammation, poor immune function, or chronic illness. Intravenous treatment (I.V.) entails the management of nutrition in large concentrations to quickly assist cellular recovery. Usually cells in the gastrointestinal tract alleviate the absorption of nutrients, but in I.V. treatment, the digestive tract is bypassed using all the direct infusion into the blood. This enables the cells to obtain the nutrients quickly and efficiently.

Who is intravenous I.V. therapy recommended for:

I.V. treatment can be successful in many conditions. It's frequently employed for cancer treatment that can be integrated utilizing high levels of vitamin C. It has been proven to be preferentially cytotoxic (damaging) into tumour cells while sparing healthy tissue. It may even be used in healthy and athletic individuals to boost general well-being as well as endurance. They'll have the ability to function and enable the recovery of their own body's inherent healing mechanisms, when their cells have been awarded the nutrients that they need though intravenous therapy.

Nutrivenus in Yorkville, Toronto - provides numerous Intravenous Treatments, check out their site and speak to one of their consultants now to find out if infusion therapy might be right for you!

Is I.V. therapy safe for me?

Nutrient therapy and intravenous vitamin infusion has been used by doctors for decades. These parts of the solution pose no health risks and are chemicals natural to the human body. A Nutrivenus Naturopathic Doctor will conduct a comprehensive evaluation as well as advanced micronutrient testing prior to any treatment to make sure that this treatment is secure and suggested for you.