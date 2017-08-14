STYLE
08/14/2017 11:38 am ET

The Best And Most Outrageous Looks From The 2017 Teen Choice Awards

It's one of the wildest nights in fashion.

By Carly Ledbetter

The red carpet style at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards was bold, colorful and a little bit bonkers ― just the way we like it.  

Zendaya nailed a striped pajamas look, while “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown brought the ’90s back with a pair of tiny sunglasses. Rita Ora’s outfit was one of the brightest of the night, as her yellow hair and flashy pink dress caused quite the stir on the carpet, which was actually blue.

Bella Thorne’s glittery face paint and Victoria Justice’s white, one-shoulder cape also kept the carpet fun, just as the Teen Choice awards should be. Check out the looks below: 

  • Bella Thorne
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Zendaya
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Millie Bobby Brown
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Rita Ora
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Victoria Justice
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Vanessa Hudgens
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Maddie Ziegler
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Lucy Hale
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Paris Jackson
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Kalani Hilliker
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Melissa Benoist
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Madelaine Petsch
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Chandler Kinney
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Katherine McNamara
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Kendall Vertes
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Rickey Thompson
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Logan Paul
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Bea Miller
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Jude Demorest
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Brittany O'Grady
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Ryan Destiny
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Lili Reinhart
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Peyton List
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Jake Paul
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Isabela Moner
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Lori Loughlin, Isabella and Olivia Giannulli
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Leroy Sanchez
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Katherine Langford
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Lisa and Lena
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

