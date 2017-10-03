The Best Blueberry Pie… Ever! (Paleo/Vegan/Gluten-Free)

Hands down, this is the best dessert I’ve ever made!

I know I’ve probably said that before, but this blueberry pie definitely is the best.

Made with a rich pastry crust and filled with sweet, plump, juicy blueberries, this superfood blueberry pie is pure decadence… at its healthy best!

Justina Elumeze The Best Blueberry Pie... Ever! (Gluten-Free/Paleo/Vegan)

There really is something special about the taste of a proper home-made blueberry pie. Compared to shop bought… well, there really is no comparison!

That fresh out of the oven taste you get along with the warm, crispy pastry and juicy blueberries really is just too much!

Take it from me as someone who rarely eats pies, this simply is DELICIOUS.

Another appealing aspect of this pie is that it’s super easy to make and – if you like getting creative – also fun. The lattice top of the pastry was my favourite part of the whole creation and as I intertwined the pastry strips over the berries, felt like somewhat of a ‘pie stylist’.

(At one point whilst weaving the strips, I even asked it if it was enjoying the fine weather we’d been having and if it was going anywhere nice for its holidays…)

The superfood blueberry filling is low-fat and mega healthy, full of anti-ageing antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Totally vegan/Paleo and gluten-free, you can enjoy this decadent blueberry pie either hot or cold, content in the knowledge that not only is it a healthy option but also the right option.

Ingredients:

For the Pastry

1 cup almond flour 1/2 cup coconut flour 1/2 cup tapioca flour Pinch salt 1/2 cup of vegan shortening 6 tbsp. vegan butter 1/2 cup ice water

For the Filling

3-4 cups fresh blueberries 3/4 cup agave nectar/coconut sugar 1/4 cup arrowroot starch 1 tsp. grated lemon peel 1/2 tsp. cinnamon (optional)

Instructions:

Pre-heat the oven to 200C/400F. In a bowl, mix together the flours and salt. Cut the shortening and butter into 1/2 inch cubes and with your fingers rub into the flour until it resembles course breadcrumbs. Add the water a little at a time and mould the dough into a ball. Half the dough and flatten both parts into discs before wrapping in cling film and placing in the fridge for at least an hour to firm up. Combine all the filling ingredients togther in a bowl, mix well and allow to sit. Grease your pie dish with some butter. Remove the dough discs from the fridge and on a dusted surface, roll them out. Line the dish with one of the rolled out discs and cut the other disc into long strips of equal length and about 1 inch wide each. Press the dough along the edges of the dish to ensure there are no gaps between. Pour the filling into the lined dish and then weave the strips on top to form a lattice. Place in the oven for approximately 40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling nicely. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.

Notes:

For those with nut allergies, substitute the almond flour with more tapioca or coconut flour. You can also use frozen blueberries for the filling. It may not be necessary to include all of the ice water when making the dough. Just continue adding a bit at a time until the dough is the right consistency. The filling will be extremely hot for a while after removing the pie from the oven so allow to cool sufficiently.