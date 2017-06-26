The Best Customers of the Future Are the Greek Students of Today

College students are in the process of developing purchasing habits that will guide their behavior in the marketplace for decades to come. Despite a wider range of advertising methods, brands are finding it increasingly difficult to reach this demographic. Companies that are able to communicate with this audience, garner their attention and influence their decision-making prove to be incredibly valuable partners for brands trying to compete in this space.

As an innovative and diversified multimedia and marketing service company, College Weekly has built a loyal audience while perfecting a formula to successfully influence students. Over the past few years they have invested heavily in on-campus activations at hundreds of universities all over the country. Founders Yofray Ray and Curtis Michael say that touring semester after semester has fostered a network for their clients to connect with students on a personal level and continues to help clients’ brands maintain relevancy. As each wave of seniors graduate, a fresh class enters the college market. By establishing itself in college communities, College Weekly continues to deliver results to its clients dealing with transitions in the student population successfully.

The U.S. student population is made up of roughly 19.9 million students from across 4,168 universities. Combined they have more than $417 billion dollars in spending power for industries such as electronics, entertainment and fashion.

Although Greek students only represent a small fraction of America's population, “80 percent of Fortune 500 executives, 76 percent of U.S. senators and congressmen, 85 percent of Supreme Court justices and all but a few presidents since 1825 have been involved in Greek life,” according to The Century Foundation and Cornell University. It is safe to conclude that many of these students will entertain careers as doctors, lawyers, corporate executives and coincidentally have the highest lifetime value of any consumer segment. The average Greek membership dues at the University of North Carolina are $5,940 per year which equates to high discretionary spending power for students in those communities.

Though there are clubs, athletics and other large on-campus student organizations, those who are a part of the Greek community are the most sociable. Because of this, brands can anticipate a specific type of customer in the Greek community. Greek members are tight-knit, share similar interests and prove to be significantly influenced by their Greek sisters and brothers. Targeting influencers within these communities can give brands better staying power and more bang for their marketing budget’s buck.

During college, students are building their first brand relationships and these affinities can extend far beyond graduation. Brands can be associated with a student’s first job, wedding or any other significant life decision. Brands must make efforts to build these relationships now in order to reap the rewards of lifelong loyalty.

Millennials and Gen Z audiences love to share. With the role technology plays in their lives, they are the most social generation ever. They are ready to share their likes and dislikes with friends and family in-person and over the Internet. Word spreads fast in Greek communities because members of these organizations are the trendsetters on college campuses. Take a look at the popularization of Sperry Topsiders and ‘dad hats’ to name a couple examples. Greek students tend to be the social leaders of their respective campuses. These trends often cause a ripple effect among students influencing an even wider audience.

As mentioned previously, trends that are born in Greek organizations develop much faster and have greater staying power than in other circumstances. This is largely due to the fact that members represent the largest unified community on most campuses. For example, according to the University of Virginia approximately 35% of the undergraduate population belongs to a fraternal organization.

As a whole Greek life is already engaging with a select number of brands, but as a market they are eager to engage with more brands that see their value.

Victoria’s Secret is a good example of a company that leverages the competitiveness among Greek organizations. They hosted a campaign at Michigan State University where each sorority organization posted a Victoria's Secret branded graphic on their official Facebook page. The sorority with the most likes on their designated post won a fashion show at their house. This competition encouraged members to drive increased traffic to Victoria’s Secret social media profiles and website. Members were tagging their friends on posts and sharing them on their personal pages and official sorority accounts.

An article by Fortune discussed Tinder’s selective marketing towards Greek life and its role in yielding astronomical success for the company. Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen used his existing success hosting concerts for college students to launch Tinder. He hosted a launch event at his parent’s house and invited hundreds of fraternity and sorority members from surrounding universities. Instead of charging his typical entrance fee, he had guests download the app.

When asked about this Mateen said, “We penetrated the Greek system. The most valuable lesson I learned is the power and influence that the Greek system has on a student body.”

College is a wide and expansive market so being able to target and quantify a specific group of students is essential. Understanding their specific interests is vital as each subgroup on campus operates with a variety of closely held beliefs, attitudes, goals and values.

Members of fraternities and sororities are active in their efforts to ensure they are taking the right steps in achieving their own personal versions of success. They see college as a time to learn the information needed to create the quality of life they aspire for. Perhaps brands can help get them there while they are still active members in the Greek community.

There is an immense opportunity for brands that remove any misconceptions of the Greek life segment. Pursuing selective marketing strategies is an essential first step in building brand affinities with college students going forward.