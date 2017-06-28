"The Best Democracy That Money Can Buy " by Rev.Peter E. Bauer

Next week, we will observe the 231ST anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. Amidst the parades, speeches, picnics, cookouts and fireworks, I hope that our fellow citizens can reflect a bit in terms of where we’ve come from, as a nation, and where we might possibly be heading.

The recent special Congressional election in the northern Atlanta, GA suburbs between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel became the most expensive congressional race in US history with a tab of $50 Million .

“An election-eve analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that roughly $42 million has been spent or reserved for TV and radio ads in the race – including about $27 million since the first-round of voting in April winnowed the field in Tuesday’s vote to Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel.” Spending in Georgia Sixth race pushes past $50 million | Political ...politics.blog.ajc.com/.../the-race-for-georgias-6th-district-now-costs-more-than-50m/

One could argue that values, priorities and even morals are askew when you have the real possibility of 23 million people losing their health insurance while $50 million is being spent on a political contest. What could $50 million do to assist with poverty, hunger, education, health care, even global warming?

The people who signed the Declaration of Independence were members of a landed, gentrified class. There was no appreciation for diversity and empowerment to support suffrage for women, African-Americans, Latino-Americans, Native Americans that would emerge later in our country’s history.

What has contributed to this mass financial flooding of the electoral process has been the 2010 Supreme Court decision of Citizens United. Then Supreme Court Justice Antonio Scalia saw no problem with individuals and corporations raising as much money as possible to influence the outcome of elections. I don’t agree with the former Supreme Court Justice. Money does matter, and huge concentrations of capital have a pernicious way of determining who holds political office, not to mention delivering special favors to wealthy donors.

Jackson Browne perceived this well when he noted:

“It’s hard to say what did more ill,

Citizens United or the Gulf Oil spill? “

Instead, Chief Justice John Roberts and the court ruled that “ corporations are people. “

Now with 45 as the Chief executive, we have more millionaires and billionaires who want to run for political office. Even, Congressman Greg Gianforte, the one who knocked Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs to the floor, resulting in breaking his glasses which are now on display at the Newseum in Washington, D .C., reported that he has collected over $ 116,000 dollars in donations since the special congressional election in Montana. Greg Gianforte got over $116,000 in donations after ... - The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com › US News › US Congress.

Again, what does this say about what we value in political elections, and what it reveals about the lack of civilized discourse? One wonders if there is not an insatiable desire, by some people, for more thuggery and boorish behavior with electoral candidates.

If so, God help us the oligarchs have taken over.

I recommend that we go to full public financing of elections. Since the McCain-Feingold campaign finance legislation was not successful, it’s time that we move towards a system like Canada. Election cycles will only last about two months and all races will be publicly financed.

Again, Jackson Browne reminds us:

“Take the money out of politics

And then you might see,

This country resembling

More like a democracy. “

I celebrate our freedom as Americans, and I believe that our democracy must be made meaningful and accessible to all.

It should be controlled by a powerful few.

May it be so.