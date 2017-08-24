The best friend to the nursing parent.

Though times it seems like we as parents are just as strong as Superheros, unbreakable, unmesswithable sometimes we need hands on support. We are human beings! We sometimes lock ourselves in the bathroom to regain our sanity; we sometimes shed tears. We sometimes feel lonely and sometimes feel like there's too much going on and we need a break.

Through every phase of our life having a nonjudgemental support person is essential for both our sanity and our growth. During the nursing stages for parents knowing a lactation specialist is of uttermost importance. That fact became apparent to me while providing in home postpartum support to my client Tammy who was three days postpartum. On the second night's shift after Tammy's milk came in she was suffering from engorgement (when the boobs swell up with milk which most times happens three days after delivery when the body's milk transition from colostrum to mature milk) and because of that her baby was having issues latching on. One of my most faithful friends Natosha Irwin who is the founder of Intuitive Lactation, she is a mom of 4, nursing for 7 plus years CLC (Certified Lactation Counselor), BFPC (breastfeeding peer counselor), future IBCLC, birth and postpartum doula, CBE (childbirth educator), Reiki level 2. With the knowledge and experience she has, Natosha was able to guide Tammy into massaging and hand expressing her milk while taking a warm shower. Natosha was very gentle, affirming and validating with Tammy so much so that Tammy had this to say "At 4 am Trezelle my Doula called her Certified Lactation Counselor friend Natosha who gave me really helpful advice. By the morning I was able to be less engorged and feed my baby again, and that was a wonderful feeling."

My past client is not the only one who has had the opportunity to be provided lactation services from Natosha. A few days after the faithful 4 am call between Tammy and Natosha my breast started to hurt way more than it was prior. Knowing how amazing she was with Tammy, I messaged Natosha and ask for help. Her advice? Massage my boobs and hand express. I went through labor unmedicated but ask me to hand express milk out of my swollen engorged cyborg looking boob, and I cry. I tried y'all I really did. The pain was so excruciating I stopped hand expressing. She told me to pump it out. I decided I couldn't go through with it, and no milk was dropping out. Natosha said, "I know this is going to hurt but what you need to do." I had to make my toddler drink from my cyborg boob. Grrr the pain but then the slight relief. That relief didn't last long because my amazing child wasn't emptying my boob. Now you must realize that I am stubborn. This boob pain is something that was going on for weeks but "It will go away eventually" was my way of "handling" it... But it only got worst. After many cries Natosha told me to go to the ER, I went the following day. Diagnosis?? Early stages of Mastitis. So for those of you who do not know Mastitis is, it's "inflammation of the mammary gland in the breast or udder, typically due to bacterial infection via a damaged nipple or teat." I was prescribed antibiotics to take four times a day for ten days. Ever since I told Natosha about my issue, she has checked in on me just to make sure I'm doing well.