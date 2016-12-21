The Best Home Decor Sites For Renters

For Architectural Digest, by Hadley Keller.

Some of the most frequent advice we hear from designers like Bunny Williams and Jay Jeffers is to buy what you love and collect over time. While we certainly appreciate the look of a home layered through the years, that's a much more challenging task for renters. If you're looking to furnish a space quickly, inexpensively, and temporarily, though, you're in luck: There are a multitude of online destinations perfect for yet-to-be-homeowners. By all means, you may add in your family heirlooms and flea- or antiques-market treasures carried over from a previous home. But if you need good decor in a hurry, or on a budget, these are the sites for you. Start bookmarking!

Courtesy of Wayfair

Wayfair If you're unsure of what style you want, need endless options, or are looking for one-stop shopping to fully outfit an interior, Wayfair is your best bet. With thousands of offerings ranging from furniture to rugs to accessories and frequent sales, the e-commerce behemoth is sure to have what you're looking for. wayfair.com

Courtesy of Zara

Zara Home The decor branch of the über-popular fast-fashion brand offers on-trend home goods that are great for gifting or adding touches to your own space. zarahome.com

Courtesy of West Elm

West Elm For the midcentury-modern enthusiast who isn't ready to spring for an original, vintage piece, West Elm offers an array of chic silhouettes, like the Modern Chesterfield shown. westelm.com

Courtesy of Trnk

Trnk Trnk offers an appealing array of minimalist, masculine furniture and decor, much of it sourced from independent makers around the world. trnk-nyc.com

Courtesy of Target

Target While you likely already shop there for groceries and other supplies, Target also has a great selection of chic home goods, especially in its Threshold, Nate Berkus, and guest designer lines. target.com

Courtesy of Tictail

Tictail If you're looking to set your home apart, head to Tictail: The online marketplace stocks an array of unique goods from independent makers and designers from around the world (these leather hanging straps were made in Sweden). tictail.com

Courtesy of Minted

Minted To give your temporary home a dose of personalization, consider Minted's selection of personalized art. minted.com

Courtesy of Joss & Main

Joss & Main The e-retailer features a range of furniture, accessories, and tabletop items, and boasts free shipping on orders over $49. jossandmain.com

Courtesy of CB2

CB2 Outfitting a minimalist apartment is harder than it seems. CB2 carries options that are interesting without being overdone. cb2.com

Courtesy of H&M Home

H&M Home H&M's recent foray into the home category resulted in furniture, linens, and accessories that are surprisingly chic (and inexpensive). hm.com

Courtesy of DWR

Design Within Reach For the true modernist, DWR offers a vast catalogue of the style's most iconic designs. dwr.com

Courtesy of World Market

World Market Looking for fun, inexpensive accessories and tabletop items? World Market has you covered. worldmarket.com

Courtesy of Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily A bit more of a splurge, Serena & Lily offers timeless, preppy furnishings with plenty of options for customization. serenaandlily.com

Courtesy of Amara

Amara U.K.-based Amara is the perfect source for finishing touches like throw pillows, candles, and vases. amara.com