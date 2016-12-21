The Best Home Decor Sites For Renters

For Architectural Digest, by Hadley Keller.
Some of the most frequent advice we hear from designers like Bunny Williams and Jay Jeffers is to buy what you love and collect over time. While we certainly appreciate the look of a home layered through the years, that's a much more challenging task for renters. If you're looking to furnish a space quickly, inexpensively, and temporarily, though, you're in luck: There are a multitude of online destinations perfect for yet-to-be-homeowners. By all means, you may add in your family heirlooms and flea- or antiques-market treasures carried over from a previous home. But if you need good decor in a hurry, or on a budget, these are the sites for you. Start bookmarking!
Wayfair
If you're unsure of what style you want, need endless options, or are looking for one-stop shopping to fully outfit an interior, Wayfair is your best bet. With thousands of offerings ranging from furniture to rugs to accessories and frequent sales, the e-commerce behemoth is sure to have what you're looking for. wayfair.com
Zara Home
The decor branch of the über-popular fast-fashion brand offers on-trend home goods that are great for gifting or adding touches to your own space. zarahome.com
West Elm
For the midcentury-modern enthusiast who isn't ready to spring for an original, vintage piece, West Elm offers an array of chic silhouettes, like the Modern Chesterfield shown. westelm.com
Trnk
Trnk offers an appealing array of minimalist, masculine furniture and decor, much of it sourced from independent makers around the world. trnk-nyc.com
Target
While you likely already shop there for groceries and other supplies, Target also has a great selection of chic home goods, especially in its Threshold, Nate Berkus, and guest designer lines. target.com
Tictail
If you're looking to set your home apart, head to Tictail: The online marketplace stocks an array of unique goods from independent makers and designers from around the world (these leather hanging straps were made in Sweden). tictail.com
Minted
To give your temporary home a dose of personalization, consider Minted's selection of personalized art. minted.com
Joss & Main
The e-retailer features a range of furniture, accessories, and tabletop items, and boasts free shipping on orders over $49. jossandmain.com
CB2
Outfitting a minimalist apartment is harder than it seems. CB2 carries options that are interesting without being overdone. cb2.com
H&M Home
H&M's recent foray into the home category resulted in furniture, linens, and accessories that are surprisingly chic (and inexpensive). hm.com
Design Within Reach
For the true modernist, DWR offers a vast catalogue of the style's most iconic designs. dwr.com
World Market
Looking for fun, inexpensive accessories and tabletop items? World Market has you covered. worldmarket.com
Serena & Lily
A bit more of a splurge, Serena & Lily offers timeless, preppy furnishings with plenty of options for customization. serenaandlily.com
Amara
U.K.-based Amara is the perfect source for finishing touches like throw pillows, candles, and vases. amara.com
