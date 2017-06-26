The Best Kept Secret of Time Management: Health and Fitness

Time is money.

We’ve all heard that expression, but it’s a bit outdated.

In today’s uber-fast ever-changing world, a more appropriate formula might be: time > money.

That’s why I devoted much of the last ten years to learning everything I could about time management.

If I had to put a number on it, I’d say around 10,000 hours.

Which according to Malcolm Gladwell, author of Outliers, makes me somewhat of an expert.

It all started when I heard another great, Jim Rohn, say that time management was “the best kept secret of the rich.”

I was intrigued.

My search was well worth it as it has changed how I live my life and run my business as well as those of my clients.

One question I’m often asked is “What is the most effective time management secret?”

My answer might surprise you.

It’s not multitasking (which actually has the opposite effect). It’s not the secret that Andrew Carnegie was taught by Ivy Lee. And it’s not Bill Gates’ secret either.

My answer: health and fitness.

Pound for pound, you won’t get more bang for your buck than investing time into these two categories.

I came to this conclusion after reading the stories contained in the newly released book, “The Little Black Book of Fitness.”

Growing up I had a high metabolism and never had to worry about gaining weight. Today I’m pushing 43, and when my wife’s family mentioned how chubby I’d gotten, I knew something had to be done.

When I look for answers, I turn to books. I figured what better place to start than a compilation of stories from people in all different walks of life and about how their lives had changed by taking their health and fitness serious.

Here are a few excerpts from the book along with the results they achieved:

“Those six months of intense training for The Biggest Loser were by far some of the best times of my life. They have given me the ability to believe in myself and in the possibility that my story and the tools that have worked for me can make a positive difference in the world.” -Mike Messina

Result: Belief in himself that he can achieve anything he sets his mind to.

“I loved how much stronger I was becoming while doing CrossFit, not just physically, but mentally too. I loved my coaches who were there to help inspire me during one of my toughest times. They encouraged me to not give up on my lifelong dream of owning a gym and coaching.” -Nicole Zapoli

Result: Inspiration.

“As Frontman of the legendary hip hop band Cypress Hill, the level of fitness I need to maintain and to perform a one hour and thirty minute show night after night for 36 shows per tour is much like playing a sport. You must train your body in order to meet your full potential, whatever that may be. My fitness regimen configured by Jeanette provided me the stamina, energy, confidence and sense of accomplishment that I needed for myself, my band, my career and my family.” -B Real

Result: High level performance.

“It's not just about the physicality, there's so much more to fitness than people understand. Just like our physical muscles require workouts, so do our mind and heart. Fitness from the inside out = Fit in Mindset + Fit in Physical Body + Fit in Soul/Spirit!” -Jeanette Ortega

Result: Balanced life.

“You can enjoy food and live a long healthy life, but food is fuel for your body. Give it what it needs or make it fight what it doesn't.” -Dr Karl Jawhari

Result: Increased energy.

“At rock bottom, it's a choice to feed the pain or seek hope and help. Once you realize the power of choice, life will never be the same. The single greatest power you gain from present energy (mindfulness and meditation) is that you become "the watcher" of your emotions. This breaks the illusion that you are your body image. You lose attachment and ultimately you gain freedom and greater peace of mind. This is a huge piece of being fit in mind, body and soul.” -Chris Shah

Result: Control over oneself.

Balance, control, performance, inspiration, belief, all powerful tools in helping you achieve more out of life.

People dream of becoming rich, writing a book, starting their own restaurant, winning an Olympic Gold, becoming the next Bruno Mars or simply having a better life with their family. In each of those dreams, the one constant is YOU.

We owe it to ourselves to become physically and mentally strong. As Jim Rohn used to say, “Some people don’t do well because they don’t feel well.”

By taking care of our body and mind, we reduce our stress which in turn allows us to operate at an optimum level meaning that whatever time we do use, we do so more effectively.

If you’re someone who has trouble finding enough time in the day to get everything done, I would start by dedicating 10 few minutes of your day to taking care of your body and mind.

Start small.

Meditation, a little yoga, a quick bike ride or a jog around the block done every day and soon you’ll find yourself feeling better, with more energy and better able to handle what life throws at you.

10 minutes to start changing your life.