“...I had never heard of [squalane] but after I found argan oil was clogging my pores, I decided to give it a try....I put this either directly on my face as a moisturizer or in place of a serum or I drop it into my retinol or mix it in with my cleanser....The dropper helps you avoid contamination as well. I repurchased this twice and will definitely continue to repurchase it as long as amazon carries it.”

“I love this oil. I was unsure about it at first but it turns out I was using way too much. Since I adjusted the amount I’ve been using, its worked incredibly well on my skin. I use it as the last step in both my AM and PM skincare routines and it gives me a great level of moisture without feeling greasy or oily!”

“About me: I have sensitive, acne-prone skin with large pores and a tendency to get incredibly oily in the summer and dry in patches in the winter... For me, I need just one or two drops, patted on my damp face after I cleanse and tone. My skin has changed drastically since I simplified my skincare routine down to just this as a moisturizer.”

“I have aging skin and this oil absorbs within minutes and doesn’t leave my face looking greasy. Highly recommended.”