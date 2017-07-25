As consumers are becoming more and more conscious of the ingredients in their everyday skincare and makeup products, retailers like Target and Nordstrom have started including a wider variety of all-natural beauty brands to meet the growing consumer demand.
Another name we can add to that list? Sephora. They’re the latest retailer to tout their tried and true natural brands like rms beauty and ILIA, as well as newcomers to their store shelves like Antonym and lilah b.
Because going natural doesn’t have to mean makeup-free, we’ve rounded up some of the best all-natural finds at Sephora, from non-clogging primer to Ecocert certified foundation. Take a look at our favorites below.
This multistick is not only made for just about anywhere on the face, but it's formulated without any parabens, sulfates and phthalates. It's the perfect nude lip, contour stick and blush all-in-one. Shop it here for $24.
Versatility is super important when it comes to making the most out of your makeup. What we love about this illuminizer is that it can be wore alone for some light but luminous coverage, or worn underneath your makeup as a radiance primer. Shop it here for $26.
You already know how we feel about multi-purpose products and lilah b. doesn't let us down. This multipurpose bronzer duo highlights, contours, or blends for a believable glow. Oh, and did we mention it's cruelty free and vegan? Shop it here for $42.
rms beauty is the brand your natural beauty cabinet needs. Their luminizer is no exception. It's a cult favorite that gives you a dewy, natural finish without being overly glittery. Shop it here for $38.
Many primers tend to clog your pores while leaving you with a greasy residue. This classic primer by COOLA does the exact opposite, with its matte finish and vegan formula. Shop it here for $42.
While Antonym may be new to Sephora's line of natural brands, they're not new to the natural beauty community. This foundation blends flawlessly, gives great coverage, and is Ecocert certified. Shop it here for $38.
This conditioning lip crayon has organic ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, and castor oil so you won't be left with a dry pout. Shop it here for $26.
This translucent powder won't leave you looking white and cakey with its organic blend of aloe leaf extract, for supple skin, and rosemary oil, to combat inflammatory issues. Shop it here for $34.
There's nothing like remembering to remove your makeup at the end of a long day. What's even better? Removing your makeup with this cleansing balm that's derived from natural ingredients and not tested on animals. Shop it here for $34.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
