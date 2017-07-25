As consumers are becoming more and more conscious of the ingredients in their everyday skincare and makeup products, retailers like Target and Nordstrom have started including a wider variety of all-natural beauty brands to meet the growing consumer demand.

Another name we can add to that list? Sephora. They’re the latest retailer to tout their tried and true natural brands like rms beauty and ILIA, as well as newcomers to their store shelves like Antonym and lilah b.

Because going natural doesn’t have to mean makeup-free, we’ve rounded up some of the best all-natural finds at Sephora, from non-clogging primer to Ecocert certified foundation. Take a look at our favorites below.

