The Best of Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017

With the Paris Haute Couture shows starting tomorrow lets revisit some of the best looks seen at the Spring/Summer 2017 shows. From Bella Hadid working a silver mini dress at Alexandre Vauthier to a blue satin cocktail dress and turban at Elie Saab - there were some pretty good moments fashion moments that I couldn’t help but revisit. And who could forget that Chanel pink gown worn by Lily Rose Depp?