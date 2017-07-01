Hannah Last, Contributor Fashion Features Writer

The Best of Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017

07/01/2017 10:46 am ET

With the Paris Haute Couture shows starting tomorrow lets revisit some of the best looks seen at the Spring/Summer 2017 shows. From Bella Hadid working a silver mini dress at Alexandre Vauthier to a blue satin cocktail dress and turban at Elie Saab - there were some pretty good moments fashion moments that I couldn’t help but revisit. And who could forget that Chanel pink gown worn by Lily Rose Depp?

Imaxtree
Bella Hadid shimmers on the Alexandre Vauthier catwalk.
Vogue
A satin headband is a must at Elie Saab.
Harper's Bazaar
Jean Paul Gaultier’s delivers the fun at Couture week.
Imaxtree
Possibly the coolest look ever, courtesy of Maison Margiela.
Imaxtree
A little pink does the trick at Victor and Rolf.
Imaxtree
Lily Rose Depp closing the Chanel Spring Summer 2017 couture show.
Imaxtree
Just take a look at that head piece! Dior serves up some serious drama.
Versace/Harper's Bazaar
You can always rely on Donatella Versace to add a touch of glamour to proceedings.
Schiaparelli
Stylish and sophisticated does the trick at Schiaparelli.

