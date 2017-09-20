If you haven’t hopped on the K-beauty train yet, now is probably the time considering the cult-favorite skincare and beauty brand Innisfree just opened its first store in the states.

Popularly known for its insanely cute packaging, K-beauty and skincare continues to trend ahead of the curve all the while introducing its shoppers to new skincare ingredients like egg cream, snail extract and rice bran.

“Simply put, Koreans are some of the most demanding beauty consumers in the world”, says popular K-beauty brand Peach & Lily. Their voracious appetite for new skincare means that K-beauty brand are often discovering new and competitive trends no one else has yet tried.

If you’re in need of some skincare inspiration without breaking the bank, we suggest looking to K-beauty to switch up your routine for an affordable yet effective method. Below, check out 12 of our favorite Korean beauty products for under $20, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

1 Snail Bee Sheet Mask (set of 10), $16 Amazon These cult-favorite masks aid in skin brightening and wrinkle improvement. Get them here

2 Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $14 Amazon Snail?! Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate (Mucin), this essence protects the skin from moisture loss while keeping the skin texture smooth. It's suitable for all skin types, and brings back your skin's vitality. Get it here

3 Neogen Gauze Peeling Bio-Peel (30 single-use), $17 Amazon An effective peel treatment for under $20? We're beaming, too. This product will leave your skin smoother and clearer with its gentle yet effective exfoliation of dead skin cells. Get it here

4 Gold & Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch (60 pcs), $10 Amazon Treat yourself to these patches with gold and snail slime eye extract that penetrate the skin quickly and help to firming and tighten for a healthy complexion. Get them here

5 Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $9 Amazon Not only is this mask fun to use, it's derived from natural ingredients and will help rid your skin of impurities and tighten pores. Get it here

6 Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 patch), $5 Amazon Some reviewers have described them as 'miracle patches.' These master patches heal acne and prevent future breakouts. Get them here

7 Cosrx Low Ph Good Morning Gel Cleanser, $10 Amazon This mildly acidic cleanser gently cleanses to make skin supple and clear. Get it here

8 TONYMOLY I'm Real Mask Sheet, $3 Urban Outfitters These popular sheet masks by TONYMOLY are formulated with natural ingredients that brighten, tighten, and hydrate. Just lay the sheet on your skin, let it absorb, and rub the rest in when done! Get it here

9 TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL Egg Cream Mask, $6 https://cdn.cliqueinc.com If you're familiar with Korean skincare, you know egg cream is a must-have. It not only hydrates, but brightens and is great for uneven or dull texture. Get it here

10 MIZON All In One Snail Repair Cream, $14 Amazon We're back with the snail extract and that's because it provides so many benefits. This cream packs a punch, providing solutions for anti-aging, acne scars, blemished skin, and more. Get it here

11 Cosrx Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Mask, $14 Amazon This intensive hydrating cream works to plump, soften, and nourish skin overnight. Get it here

12 SKINFOOD Rice Brightening Facial Cleansing Tissues, $12 Ulta These cleansing tissues contain nutrient-rich rice bran water that easily and quickly removes makeup residue while brightening up dull skin. Get them here